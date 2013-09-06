Education

‘Happy first day’

Students returned to Brooklyn Center Community Schools for their first day of classes Sept. 3. Many parents dropped their kids off for their first day at Earle Brown Elementary School and visited their classrooms. The school staff held a morning orientation for kindergarten students and their families. Many kids and staff exchanged hugs and greetings in the hallways, including the phrase “Happy First Day.”

At Brooklyn Center High School, staff welcomed a new class of sixth grade students and Principal Carly Jarva started her first official day as the leader of the school. She was hired in July.

Tzuchi Thor reads in Kali Gardner’s first grade class at Earle Brown Elementary School Sept. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer) First-grader Cullen O’Rourke lifts his backpack into his locker on the first day of school, Sept. 3, at Earle Brown Elementary. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer) First grade teacher Kali Gardner explains lunch options to student Cullen O’Rourke during her first class of the year at Earle Brown Elementary School Oct. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer) A student walks to class on the first day of school at Earle Brown Elementary Sept. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer) From left, seventh grade students Ronneira Sims, Jiana Wilson and Akaiya Conway chat after lunch Sept. 3 at Brooklyn Center High School. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer) Principal Carly Jarva visits with students during the first of three lunch periods at Brooklyn Center High School Sept. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Katy Zillmer)
  • Jordan

    lol I’m in scott grade 4eb and tzuchi is my cousin I’m Jordan Thor by the way

  • Jordan

    tell ms.scott I sent this so she knows I tell her about my cousin

  • Jordan

    😀