Students returned to Brooklyn Center Community Schools for their first day of classes Sept. 3. Many parents dropped their kids off for their first day at Earle Brown Elementary School and visited their classrooms. The school staff held a morning orientation for kindergarten students and their families. Many kids and staff exchanged hugs and greetings in the hallways, including the phrase “Happy First Day.”

At Brooklyn Center High School, staff welcomed a new class of sixth grade students and Principal Carly Jarva started her first official day as the leader of the school. She was hired in July.