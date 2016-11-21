Brooklyn Park man dies from injuries sustained in hit-and-run

A Brooklyn Park man died last week, succumbing to injuries sustained the week before in a hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn Park.

Seth Garrett Bennett, 23, was pronounced dead Nov. 17 at North Memorial Medical Center. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Bennett died of multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by motor vehicle.

The accident occurred the evening of Nov. 8, near the corner of Bottineau Boulevard (Highway 81) and 71st Avenue North.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is still investigating the incident.