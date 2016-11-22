Charges filed against Brooklyn Park man for Nov. 17 shooting incident

BY ERIC HAGEN – ABC NEWSPAPERS

Charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting someone in East Bethel and driving over 100 mph as he fled police before he crashed in Anoka and was subsequently shot by a Coon Rapids police officer.



Castle Rogers Ahlbeck, 24, of Brooklyn Park, was arraigned Nov. 21 in Anoka County District Court on felony charges of assault in the first and second degrees, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint and information shared by Kyle Blum from Anoka County Central Communications on the day of the incident, law enforcement at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 17 were called to respond to a shooting that had just taken place at Cooper’s Corner, 23705 Highway 65, in East Bethel.

The 27-year-old Bethel man who was shot in the leg by Ahlbeck later told the police that the shooting was precipitated by a drug deal. He was treated and released from Mercy Hospital, according to Anoka County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Paul Sommer.

Ahlbeck fled from the police in a black Audi in a chase that went on for about 16 minutes and reached speeds of over 100 mph. At one point during the pursuit, he swerved into an oncoming lane of traffic toward a police officer who had placed stop sticks at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard, according to the complaint.

The chase came to an end in Anoka when Ahlbeck crashed into a squad car on westbound Highway 10 near Seventh Avenue. He then ran across the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 into a residential area before he was shot by a Coon Rapids police officer and captured.

A large amount of meth was found in Ahlbeck’s car, according to the complaint.

Capt. Jon Urquhart of the Coon Rapids Police Department confirmed it was a Coon Rapids police officer who shot the suspect while authorities were trying to capture him. The department’s policy is that use of deadly force is authorized to protect the officer and others from apparent death or great bodily harm.

The complaint filed against Ahlbeck does not mention that he was shot by a police officer. He was treated and released from Mercy Hospital and is in custody in the Anoka County Jail as of Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to Sommer.

Ahlbeck cannot have a firearm because of a September 2013 conviction of second-degree assault.

Highway 10 between Round Lake Boulevard and Seventh Avenue was shut down the afternoon of Nov. 17 as police processed the crime scene, which led to traffic backing up on nearby roads.

[email protected]

Olivia Alveshere contributed to this story