Retired Robbinsdale teacher receives volunteer of the year award

Dick Schirmacher honored for service at Good Samaritan Home Dick Schirmacher at the piano with his award. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Robbinsdale resident Dick Schirmacher recently received the Care Providers of Minnesota award for adult volunteer of the year.

The statewide award is presented to volunteers who go above and beyond the call of duty. Multiple members of the staff of Good Samaritan Home in Robbinsdale, where Schirmacher is a volunteer, helped nominate him for the award through testimonies of his impact on residents’ lives and his strength of character.

“His ability to draw people out, validate their humanity, and to inspire their uniqueness are qualities not only of an ideal candidate for volunteer of the year, but qualities that make for a truly tremendous human being,” wrote Mike LimBybliw, music therapist with the Good Samaritan Society Specialty Care Community, to the award selection committee.

Schirmacher, a retired teacher, choir director, and pianist who taught music at Carl Sandburg Junior High in Robbinsdale for more than 30 years, is especially active in the Good Samaritan music program, working alongside LimBybliew. He plays piano at worship services each Wednesday and also encourages residents to play as part of the band. He particularly works to help accommodate people with conditions like Huntington’s disease, who have trouble with speaking and motor skills, and has enabled them to sing along with his patience and innate ability to connect with them.

When Schirmacher first discovered the chance to volunteer at Robbinsdale’s Good Samaritan Home, he immediately knew he wanted to be a part of the organization’s team of volunteers, he said. His wife, Jane, encouraged him to talk to their neighbor and friend Steve Grellson, who has worked at the home for 33 years as an activities assistant, about volunteering. The organization soon recognized Shirmacher was a match made in heaven because of his musical background.

For the past two years, Schirmacher has been helping bring musical worship services to Good Sam, as it’s affectionately called, as well as helping residents feel joy and compassion when they need it most.

“Imagine having no one ask what you had for breakfast, or what your favorite TV program is, or compliment you on how nice you look, or just give you a hug and say ‘I love you.’ I’ve learned how the simple, everyday things that we take for granted can mean so much to someone who never received them,” he said.

His devotion to opening the doors of communication to people with debilitating disorders like Huntington’s disease is truly unique. Schirmacher has created a system of communicating with people who are unable to speak through a series of hand squeezes, utilizing the power of touch to convey what another person cannot say.

Schirmacher has especially bonded with a Good Sam resident named Tony, a 37-year-old man with Huntington’s disease, who Schirmacher takes to Dairy Queen every Monday and Friday afternoon, as well as a 70-year-old man whose birthday Schirmacher said had never been celebrated before.

He has introduced the two men, as well as other residents, to the joys of musical participation. Schirmacher poses as Tony, left, and another resident with Huntington’s disease enjoy a Ray Charles video. (Submitted photo)

Schirmacher’s eyes well with tears as he describes the experience of Tony singing a favorite hymn, “The Old Rugged Cross.” “He tries valiantly to sing along. I choke back the tears and try to sing with him,” Schirmacher said.

He pulled up a video of Tony playing tambourine and singing along with “This Little Light of Mine,” the song that concludes each service. At the end of the song, Tony reaches over and gives Schirmacher a fist bump. Both men are smiling.

Schirmacher said the people with Huntington’s are the true heroes in the story. “They live with this year after year, there’s no cure,” he said.

He and Jane were pleasantly surprised to learn how big the award actually is. “We didn’t realize it was for the entire state of Minnesota, and how many care providers the award covers,” Jane said. “I was at the chapel, and somebody came in and said, ‘Dick has been chosen as volunteer of the year.’ I said, ‘Ok, what is that?’ I didn’t realize how large it was. I’m honored and deeply humbled by receiving it.”

“Volunteering is a wonderful opportunity to offer a wide variety of talents and abilities,” Shirmacher said. “It’s easy for retired people, like myself, to focus and dwell on our own issues, but when given the opportunity to volunteer, you encounter people who are faced with much greater challenges to their daily living. With these observations often comes a reality that puts our own problems in perspective.”