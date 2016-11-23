Hy-Vee moving forward with Robbinsdale store plans

Mayor announces development on former Terrace site

During a Nov. 15 meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, with Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy, Hy-Vee executives announced the decision to advance plans for a new grocery store on the site formerly occupied by the Terrace Theatre.

Hy-Vee had backed down from the construction plans in August after the potential demolition of the Terrace stirred up controversy. Residents were split between favoring the preservation of the historic theater and the redevelopment of the lot the theater occupied. The theater was demolished in early October, after the group attempting to block the demolition was unable to raise $6.2 million on bonds.

Robbinsdale city council members unanimously voted in favor of the redevelopment in 2015, which by this summer had garnered enough controversy, and a lawsuit, to bring the plans to a halt.

Murphy said he went into the Nov. 15 meeting with Hy-Vee Chief Executive Officer Randy Edeker and two other Hy-Vee executives not knowing what to expect.

“I went in knowing they weren’t enthused by reactions from residents,” Murphy said. “Randy spent some time on Hy-Vee’s plan, then discussed their apprehensions.”

Murphy also said he was working against a sensitive timeline, which was part of the inspiration for calling the meeting. “Things were not progressing as we had hoped. There were some deadlines that had passed. We did not have an agreement yet with the developer,” he said.

Ultimately, the executives and CEO got back on board with the project after hearing from Murphy about the character of Robbinsdale and Murphy’s descriptions of support from many city residents.

According to Murphy, an agreement is expected to be reached between Hy-Vee and the property owners, Brixmor, as well as the development company Inland Developing Partners, by late November or early December. Construction is anticipated to start immediately in the spring, with a possible opening in late fall or early in 2018.

The council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to discuss the property’s plats. The meeting had previously been scheduled for Oct. 25, but was delayed because the development plans had been put on hold.

