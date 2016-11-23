Scene & Heard: ‘Nocturnal Animals’ is a dark and moody trip into the human psyche

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

Most movies have a difficult time telling one cohesive story from start to finish. So, imagine my surprise when I discovered that Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” actually has three distinct stories running as part of its overall story.

Even more surprising is the fact that all three stories are not only interesting, but they’re complete and cohesive throughout.

Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) is a Los Angeles gallery owner who’s horribly unsatisfied with her life. Her husband, Hutton (Armie Hammer) is a cheater, she’s losing interest in the art she displays and the couple is hemorrhaging money.

Around this same time, Susan receives a package from her ex-husband, Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal), containing his latest novel, “Nocturnal Animals,” which is also dedicated to her.

The dark tale tells the story of Tony Hastings (also Gyllenhaal), his wife Laura (Isla Fisher) and daughter India (Ellie Bamber), and a tragic road trip through west Texas. Late at night, in the middle of nowhere, the family stumbles upon a gang of local hoods – Ray (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Lou (Karl Glusman) and Turk (Robert Aramayo) – who have nothing but bad intentions for the family and then must rely on the police work of small town police detective Bobby Andes (Michael Shannon) to bring them the justice they deserve.

The heart-wrenching story causes Susan to recall their relationship – the good and bad aspects – and reaches out to Edward to meet for dinner while he’s in town for business.

Word to the wise: pay attention while you’re watching this. “Nocturnal Animals” is nonlinear and it really is telling three complete and unique stories at once within its overall narrative. It hops between Susan’s current life, her and Edward’s past and the events playing out in Edward’s novel. They share a similar dark, brooding feel, so if you’re not paying attention, you could easily become a little lost in the story – whichever one you tune back into.

Having said that, I absolutely love the way director/writer/producer Tom Ford crafted this tale. It’s dark, it’s moody, it’s unforgiving and it sucks you in.

Admittedly, the fictional story within the fictional story is the most compelling of the three, but even Susan’s mundane and depressing present and her and Edward’s shared depressing backstory are interesting and make for an overall narrative that feels fresh and rarely drags.

As much as Ford’s direction is to be lauded for that, the performances of his cast are almost on that same level.

Adams proves again that she is (at least in my opinion) one of the finest actresses working today – she gives Susan this air of desperation and malcontent, even in her happiest moments that makes you kind of loathe and pity her at the same time. Gyllenhaal is outstanding is his dual role of men desperately clinging onto hope of bettering their familial situations. And it seems like every time Shannon is on screen, he commands yours attention. Andes is a shady character and you never really know if it’s the good kind of shady or the bad, and that’s due in large part to Shannon never tipping his hand.

Overall, the cast does an excellent job conveying that there’s much more going on here than what you see on the surface. These characters – virtually every one of them – is flawed and severely damaged in some sense and you know that deep down they’re likely much more scarred.

This is exactly the kind of movie I’ve grown to love over the years. It’s told from a unique perspective and you’re never quite sure what’s going on. Aside from its talented, well-known cast, it feels as though it’s totally removed from Hollywood (even though it’s not).

★★★★1/2 of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.