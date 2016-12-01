District 279 approved racial equity policy

The Osseo Area School Board voted unanimously to adopt its first racial equity in educational achievement policy at its Nov. 22 meeting.

The policy states that the district will work to close the racial achievement gap and ensure that staff training is culturally responsive. Likewise, it calls for recruitment and retention of staff that reflects the diversity of the student body.

The policy lists its purpose as, in part, to “establish and maintain a commitment to educational excellence and equity in its systemic practices, which will support its contribution toward a community free from racially predictable disparities.”

State data on standardized testing show disparities between white and non-white student performance both in the district and statewide. In District 279, on the math portion of the 2016 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment III, 70.5 percent of white students were proficient, as opposed to 30 percent of black students.

Likewise, on the reading portion of the MCA III, 73.1 percent of white students were proficient as opposed to 37.3 percent of black students. The science portion of the MCA III produced similar results, with 62.6 percent of white students scoring proficient and 23.3 percent of black students scoring proficient.

At a statewide level, 68 percent of white student scored proficient in math, compared with 31.7 percent of black students. Statewide, 67.8 percent of white students scored proficient in reading, while 35.4 percent of black students scored proficient. Of white students tested statewide, 63.3 percent scored proficient, and 26.3 percent of black students received proficient scores.

Superintendent Kate Maguire said in her report that while the district has been working on racial equity the past few years and has seen positive impact, these improvements have not yet reached students in their daily lives.

She said improved on-time graduation rates, changes to administrative and instructional practices, expanded voluntary prekindergarten classes, reduced suspension and positive behavior intervention practices are all examples of the district’s commitment to racial equity.

“I’ve heard parents and community members express some appreciation for the racial equity work that we have done so far, particularly as it relates to professional development provided and the isolation of race in our strategic priorities, which our school board approves,” she said. “I’ve also heard parents and community members express concern that all of our good work and all of our good intentions have not yet impacted the daily experience of all of our students so that they are academically successful, and so they fell welcome, safe, valued and respected in our schools.

“So, at the same time that we have evidence of change and improvement in our district, we also have evidence that the daily lives of students have not yet been impacted in the way that we intend, and that impact is disparate by race,” she continued. “So, we have much work to do and action to identify, because our actions so far are not yet sufficient because we are not accomplishing our mission for all students.”

Barbara Olson, director of school and community relations, said that the district went to stakeholders for input before drafting the policy, but did not go back for feedback once the policy had been drafted. She said this was a mistake and may have damaged trust with community members. However, as it continues working on racial equity and receives input from the community, the board will loop back to the policy for revision and refinement.

“I know that the process and the procedure that we went about in getting everybody’s input needs improvement,” Boardmember Jacki Girtz said. “I know that this policy is just the beginning. And I also know that if it is just words on a page and there is no action behind it, it’s worthless. So, I see this as the beginning of making modifications to make improvements for each student in our district,” she said.

Parents and community leaders spoke in support of the policy at the meeting, but stressed the need for continued action and input from the communities the policy intends to help.

“The process of establishing an equity policy is a great step,” said Abdullah Kiatamba, executive director of African Immigrant Services. “We think that there are a lot of things we would have [wanted] that are not in that policy, but we think it is a huge step,” he said. “The West African leaders [representing] different communities, and we came here to support this policy. We think we can improve it, but we cannot make the perfect the enemy of the good.”

“As a school board, this is a great first step,” said Fata Acquoi, education organizer with African Immigrant Services. “What was failed was the involvement of community voice throughout the entire process, but the community does stand by the fact that this policy does need to be initiated and put in place.”

Hamady Seck, president of the Guinea Association of Minnesota and a Brooklyn Park resident, addressed the board and spoke in favor of the policy, and said that it is important for educators to understand the differences between African and American culture.

After the meeting, Seck said he was “so happy” that the district has decided to adopt the policy.

