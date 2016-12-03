Osseo School board approves contracts

Independent School District 279 School Board approved the terms and conditions of employment for school nutrition, educational support professionals and hourly technical employees during its Nov. 22 meeting.

These terms and conditions are valid July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2018. All three were approved on 5-1 votes, with Chair Dean Henke voted against the approval of all three contracts.

“My truth is, I think some of our benefits are overly generous,” he said.

He did not necessarily agree with language regarding the accumulation of sick days, he said.

“Some contracts allow for cashing out of sick days at a certain ratio, school closing – we offer up to three days paid, I don’t necessarily agree with that. We allow religious holiday leave to also potentially tap into sick days, and our contracts don’t necessarily allow the most effective staff member to remain, most all of them are seniority based,” he said.

Henke also said he doesn’t always agree with the district’s health insurance offerings. The district’s human resources department recommended the board approve the terms and conditions. These terms and conditions apply to 856 educational support professionals, 164 school nutrition workers and five hourly technical employees.