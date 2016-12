< >

Dunkin' Donuts opened its first Twin Cities location Dec. 7, near the intersection of Winnetka and 42nd avenues in New Hope. Dunkin' Donuts did not publicly announce the New Hope location's opening but word spread fast as residents and visitors stopped in for coffee and donuts. Between four franchisee groups, more than 40 locations are expected to open in the metro over the next six years. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)