Comeback sparks Armstrong girls

Despite facing a 34-6 deficit against Champlin Park Dec. 6, the Armstrong girls basketball team refused to give in. Tiahna James brings the ball up the court during Armstrong’s 56-44 loss to Champlin Park Dec. 6. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Armstrong went on a 13-2 run at the end of the first half and during the beginning of the second half, but the Falcons were unable to steal the win, as they fell 56-44 to the Rebels.

“I think the last few minutes of the first half, unfortunately it took us a while to do it but they came out and hit us right away, we were able to settle in on offense and get some stops on defense,” Armstrong head girls basketball coach Antiwan Easley said. “We ended the half well and that carried over to the second half.”

Easley was pleased to see his team make a run after the rough start.

“The nice thing about our kids is they compete,” Easley said. “It would have been easy for them to pack it in once Champlin went on that huge run, but we stay positive on the bench, we made some adjustments and we were able to battle toward the end of the first half and into the second half.”

Mira Wolfe led the Falcons with 15 points in the game, with most of her damage coming from key three-pointers in the second half.

“I usually don’t get that many shots up in a game, but I would call this one of the bets shooting games of my high school career,” Wolfe said. “It was really exciting for me and I think my shooting helped get my teams motivated on the defensive end.”

With leading scorer Masengo Mutanda missing the game due to an injury, Easley was happy Wolfe was able to put herself in a good position to play well.

“I think she did a good job of getting herself set to shoot the ball and her teammates did a good job of finding her when she was open,” Easley said. “She was able to make some big shots.”

Carly Krsul also scored in double-digits for the Falcons, as she racked up 11 points while also picking up seven rebounds and four blocks. Much like Wolfe, Krsul did most of her damage in the second half.

“I kind of put it in gear,” Krsul said. “I looked at the scoreboard and realized I needed to do something.”

Easley said he saw Krsul play her best basketball once she settled down and let the game come to her.

“Carly is going to be a tremendous player, but she is playing too fast right now,” Easley said. “We have to get her to slow down inside and start to finish better.”

The comeback against Champlin Park helped Armstrong end last week with two big wins, as the Falcons topped Coon Rapids 50-39 Dec. 8, before earning a 51-42 win over Tartan Dec. 10.

Mutanda returned to score 18 points in the win over Tartan, while Krsul pitched in with 13 points and Jessica Hanley added 11.

With this team playing to a 3-2 record after five games, Easley knows there is much work to be done if his team wants to succeed at the section tournament later this winter.

“With this group we are fairly young and we will continue to get better as the year goes along,” Easley said. “One of the things we talked about is competing every day and making a little progress every day.

“We’re not playing our best basketball right now, but we want to be playing our best basketball come February.”

Armstrong will play its next game of the season against Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Totino-Grace High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.