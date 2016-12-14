North Metro looks past tough competition

The goal has been simple for the North Metro girls hockey team so far this season. Elli Horvath brings the puck up the ice for North Metro during the Stars’ 10-0 loss to Blaine Dec. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Survive.

With teams such as Elk River, Blaine and Centennial facing off against the Stars during the early portion of the season, North Metro’s coaches have told their team that they are simply looking for their team to get past these tough games so they can win the more competitive games they will play in the near future.

“We want to make it through this three week stretch where we have to play Blaine, Elk River and Centennial,” North Metro co-head coach Dustin Thompson said. “The goal is to survive and once we do we will look to win a lot of hockey games.

“Now that we’ve picked up some speed and are playing at a high level, going back to some of these other teams, there should be a lot of winnable games on the calendar.”

Thompson believes the Stars were able to use the tough games so far to work on things they want to have perfected by the time North Metro will play some teams it feels it can be more competitive against.

“When you play a team like Blaine or Elk River, you will always have different goals,” Thompson said. ‘We’re always working to improve, to get better and to get good at our style of play.

“Games like Anoka, where we were leading 3-2 going into the third, are good indicators that we’re figuring out how to play and that we can carry that into games where we play teams that are more at our level.”

While North Metro has dropped its last two games 13-0 to Elk River and 10-0 to Blaine, Thompson said the team’s attitude has remained where the coaches want it to be.

“We love hockey and it’s always a good day when we get to play hockey,” Thompson said. “These girls get to see a lot of improvement.

“As coaches we get to see it and the players get to see themselves grow more and more competitive, which I think they have fun with.”

While the Stars wait to take on different competition, Thompson said they have been working on implementing a new way of playing the game.

“We’re working a lot on team play,” Thompson said. “We have a system set up that allows us to get the most out of our players when they play together as a team, as a unit.

“We’re learning how to play together as a system and we have to learn how the team has to function together, rather than having individuals to carry a team. The most unique thing for these girls is learning a system where everybody needs to pull their weight.”

North Metro also learned how it can be successful on offense during a game against Anoka earlier in the season.

“We love dump-and-chase hockey and we did that against them,” Thompson said. “That was when we first figured out we can dump the puck and get it back, and once we did that the light bulb sort of came on.”

Kayla Shadle and Laura Denchfield have been the leaders on offense so far, as they own four points apiece, while Anna Ballweber (three points) and Emily Sjelin (two points) round out North Metro’s top four scorers so far.

With the game against Centennial having been played Dec. 6, Thompson feels now is the time for North Metro to start a hit streak. Because of the team’s willingness to listen to coaches, Thompson feels the Stars will be successful in playing much more competitive hockey over the rest of the season.

“This is the most coachable team we have ever been around and that’s really exciting,” Thompson said. “The girls want to come out and learn, they want to know to do their job right and they want to be a contributor.”

