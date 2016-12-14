Pirates search for consistency

The Park Center girls basketball team played games against two very different opponents last week. Danielle Schaub looks to work around an east Ridge defender during Park Center’s 55-51 loss Dec. 3. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

After securing a 62-23 win over Eden Prairie to begin the 2016-17 season, the Pirates faced off against East Ridge and fell 51-55.

“I think playing a team just as good and just as fast as us was a challenge,” senior Mikayla Hayes said. “They’re big and we have a relatively small team, so it was a good challenge and a good game.”

With the season having just begun, head coach Chris VanderHyde is still working on his team’s ability to be consistent in the way it plays the game.

Park Center opened its game against East Ridge facing a 13-2 deficit after the game’s opening minutes. Park Center did not convert a shot from the field until almost five minutes into the game.

“I think part of it is just the shots,” VanderHyde said. “When we were down 13-2 we weren’t making many shots. We were getting good looks but they weren’t falling.

“I don’t think we came out with the level of intensity we need to play at. We came out passive, but once we got intense, made some stops on the defensive end and made some shots on the offensive end, I think that’s why we were able to come back and take the lead until we had a drop-off again.”

Park Center, once it began making shots, came back to make the score 27-23 at halftime, before taking a 30-29 lead.

East Ridge went on a 10-0 run following tying the game at 39 to eventually take the win.

Park Center’s three seniors, Hayes, Ann Simonet and Danielle Schaub had limited opportunities in the contest, as VanderHyde believes East Ridge worked to take them out of the game.

“Some of them have been starting since freshmen, so they what needs to be done and they have an expectation as to the level of their play,” VanderHyde said. “They are able to teach the younger kids and have expectations for them, too.

“Other teams know them so well because they’ve been around so long, so teams do some things to throw off those three. They’ll figure it out and have a great senior year while leaving a legacy at Park Center that will last a long time.”

Sommer Blakemore led the Pirates by scoring 12 points, with most of her damage coming in the second half.

“I was more passive in the first half, so my mindset was to make plays for both myself and my teammates,” Blakemore said. “I missed some shots in the first half, but I stayed positive because I knew they would start going in.”

Hayes posted 10 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in the loss.

Park Center, while it works toward another state berth, will also be looking to add depth. VanderHyde played 11 girls during the loss to East Ridge.

“We have 10 or 11 girls that can all play,” VanderHyde said. “It’s a fun group and we’re going to be good and we will get better because we have so much talent.

“When you have that level where you can play 11 girls, I think that benefits you. We just have to figure out how to play and how to execute the game plan.”

Withe the talent on the Pirates’ roster, as well as the depth of the bench, Park Center believes it has what it takes to win the Class 4A state championship this season.

“We’ve got a team that is good enough to win a state championship, but so do 10 other teams around,” VanderHyde said. “It comes down to doing the little things right.

“You have to make shots to win basketball games, but I like some of the things we did.”

