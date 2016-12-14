Rebel girls search for consistency

The Champlin Park girls basketball team appeared destined for a relatively easy victory when the Rebels entered the latter part of the first half against Armstrong with a 34-6 lead. Champlin Park junior Erica Hicks drives to the basket during the Rebels’ 56-44 victory. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

“We brought a lot of energy right away,” Champlin Park senior Allison Gerads said. “We had some fireworks going and we really didn’t stop.

“We kept the defense up, the offense going and we did what we worked on practice the day before.”

Then, all of a sudden, Armstrong got back into the game.

Armstrong went on a 13-2 run during the final minutes of the first half and in the first few minutes of the second half to bring the game as close as 36-17, when Champlin Park found its way once again. Armstrong went on to outscore Champlin Park 30-20 in the second half, but the Rebels escaped with a 56-44 victory.

“We were up 34-6 and we relaxed,” Champlin Park head girls basketball coach Josh Steck said. “It has kind of been the same situation in these last three games, where we have a lead and we get to the point after we do really good things for the first eight minutes, then we just relax and teams get back into the game.

“We didn’t score in the last eight minutes of both halves. I expect a lot of good things, but it is frustrating when you don’t score in the last eight minutes of both halves, even though we won.”

Steck said his team’s intensity level was significantly lower during Armstrong’s run than it was when the Rebels pressured Armstrong on every defensive possession to begin the game, which turned the tide in favor of the Falcons.

“We weren’t on the ball defending passing lanes,” Steck said. “We let them get an easy pass to the wing and we let them have a lot of free throws.”

Erica Hicks led the Rebels with 17 points, and her outside shooting helped open up the floor for drives from Gerads, who finished with 11.

“Being able to hit the shot draws defenders on me, which opens up the drive, which also opens up my teammates for the kick,” Hicks said. “It is just great to be able to shoot.”

While it worked for Champlin Park against Armstrong, Steck would like to see his team avoid taking too many jump shots on offense.

“We rely on our guards to attack and to remain balanced,” Steck said. “I don’t want us shooting too many threes, but if we shoot and get into that mindset where we’re not making many threes, that’s where I tell everyone to start attacking.

“If we’re making shots I can relax a bit, but I don’t want us to get into the mentality of settling for jump shots.”

Hicks led the Rebels in scoring again with 22 points as the Rebels earned their third win of the season 64-50 over Totino-Grace Dec. 9. Gabby Mocchi added 16 for Champlin Park.

While the Rebels are doing a lot of things right so far, Steck believes they have to improve their rebounding to become truly successful.

“We’re giving up too many second-chance points, so we have to look to box out,” Steck said. “The schedule is tough, so we have to make sure we box out over these next two weeks.”

With teams such as Centennial, Rosemount and defending Class 4A champ Minnetonka on the radar, the Rebels know they have to be ready to play.

“We can’t let our heads get too big,” Gerads said. “We know we can beat these teams, so we have to stay tough and we can’t give up.”

Champlin Park will play next against Anoka at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Champlin Park High School.

