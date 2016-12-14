Wings girls looking to bounce back

With numerous players missing time with illnesses and a break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Armstrong/Cooper girls hockey team was unable to get on a roll prior to last week’s slate of games. Paige Olsen brings the puck up the ice during Armstrong/Cooper’s 10-0 loss to Elk River/Zimmerman Nov. 26. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Following a 1-1-2 start to the season, the Wings fell 2-1 to Anoka Nov. 19, before suffering a 10-0 loss to Elk River/Zimmerman Nov. 26.

“It was a tough week for us,” Armstrong/Cooper head girls hockey coach Elsa Bruestle said. “We had some kids out sick, so we will be hopefully getting some kids back in practice.

“We play right again on Tuesday, so we will be hoping to get the pucks moving and the feet moving so we can work toward putting up some shots.”

A goal by Isabella Kriesel (assisted by Leah O’Brien) gave the Wings a 1-0 lead against Anoka, but a goal 13:23 into the third period sealed the Wings’ second loss of the season.

Armstrong/Cooper took the ice again Nov. 26, but was unable to get much going, as Elk River took a 2-0 lead after the first period before adding five goals in the game’s second period. The Elks scored three goals in the third period to end the game with a 10-0 advantage.

“It wasn’t ideal losing by double-digits, but the reality is we have another game on Tuesday,” Bruestle said. “We just have to learn from it and move on.”

Armstrong/Cooper was discouraged with the loss on the team’s Youth Day, but Bruestle hopes the team can use the loss as motivation to improve over the rest of the season.

“We had a big crowd today for Youth Day, so a lot of them are putting their heads down right now,” Bruestle said. “At the same time, this one is a good eye-opener and a motivator that we have a long way to go.

“They’re willing to put the work in, so if we get better every day then it is not unrealistic to get to a level where we can compete in a game like we had today.”

Despite the loss, Bruestle tried to encourage her team by saying it was capable of playing at the level of Elk River/Zimmerman. She said she is confident that her team can get to that level by the end of the season if it stays focused.

“This is the best team we have seen so far this season and it was a good experience to show this was the level we needed to play at,” Bruestle said. “We can, but we need to do some things first.

“We’re going to see more games like this, so we have to be ready when that puck drops.”

Armstrong/Cooper was outshot 65-12 in the game, and, if it wants to get better, Bruestle believes the Wings will have to take 10 shots per period.

“I think we had 11 shots today, so we still need to work on sending pucks toward the net,” Bruestle said. “We just have to work on our hard work and consistency.

“We have to make sure we do things every shift that put us in a good position to win the game.”

The Wings will look to rebound when they play Centennial at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at New Hope Ice Arena.

