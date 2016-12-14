Wings look to overcome a tough schedule

Eden Prairie, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Elk River were three of the top teams in the state entering the 2016-17 season. Armstrong/Cooper goaltender Ethan Marsh sprawls out to make a save during the Wings’ 6-0 loss to Elk River Nov. 29. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Armstrong/Cooper head boys hockey coach Dan Charleston wanted to test his team from the get-go by having the Wings play those three teams during their first five games of the season.

Charleston thought the games would help get the team’s newer varsity players up to speed quickly.

“We’re in a rebuilding year, in terms of our program,” Charleston said. “We have some young guys, but we also have some seniors that didn’t get full varsity time last year, so it is a new group of kids.

“We’re just trying to preach six things in the locker room to try to simplify everything.”

While the Wings lost the three games, two of which were exhibition scrimmages, Armstrong/Cooper feels those contests helped show the team’s younger players what it means to play varsity hockey.

“These first three games, especially against Eden Prairie and Benilde that were 5-0 and 5-2 games, are two of the best teams in the state and they have pushed all of us to that next level,” captain Erik Evans said. “I think if we can keep this up we will have a successful season.”

Charleston’s hope is that the tough schedule will set the Wings up well for a run at a conference championship.

“I feel our conference, with Totino-Grace, Champlin Park, Coon Rapids, Osseo, Irondale, and the other teams we play are barn burner sort of games that aren’t lopsided,” Charleston said. “Playing these teams before we play our conference opponents gives us a leg up and we get up for those conference games because it is a chance to win a hockey game.”

The Wings opened the season at the Chisago Lakes tournament, where they picked up their first win of the season 5-0 over Proctor, before returning home to play Elk River.

Elk River rode a five goal second quarter to pick up the 6-0 victory Nov. 29.

“I feel that they are a good team that graduated only three seniors, so, while it was a loss, we have a young team and this helped them get a taste of what this season will be,” Evans said. “Our conference isn’t as strong as Elk River is, so we can take away some good things from the younger guys.”

The Wings started the game strong, as goaltender Ethan Marsh made numerous spectacular saves to keep the Elks off the board in the first period.

“I wasn’t worried about the outcome because I wanted to have some fun with my teammates,” Marsh said. “We have a young team, so we wanted to build off this game and gain experience, so I did what I had to do.”

The Elks found a way to get around the Wings defense and send shots toward Marsh in the second period, as Elk River picked up five goals in a span of five minutes.

“When you first start a home game the kids are excited and we got through that first period unscathed, even though the shots were lopsided then,” Charleston said. “You just felt they were going to break out at some point and we weren’t able to tilt the ice to get something going in our favor.

“The penalties we took didn’t help and we had some power plays that were non-existent. They probably got some momentum killing our power play.”

Following the game, Charleston said he was proud of his team’s effort, but not the outcome.

“I didn’t come in there and light them up for losing because I felt we worked hard and we had a good effort,” Charleston said. “I felt we stuck with the six key focuses, but when you make mistakes against a high-end offensive team, you’re going to pay for it.

“We had a lot of shots on net and Ethan kept as many shots out of the net as he could, but I wish we could have given him a bit more support.”

Charleston said he believes Elk River is the best team his squad has seen all season.

“This is probably the best team we’ve seen all year, so I’m happy we didn’t just go into a shell,” Charleston said. “The teams that we play are so skilled and they think very smart and they know how to play the game, but our kids battled and kept going.

“It’s easy to get chippy, mean and nasty in a game they are losing 6-0, but they didn’t because they respect the game and their schools.”

The Wings built on the loss to Elk River and played Blaine to a 2-2 tie after two periods, but Blaine scored the winning goal with 9:37 left and the Bengals came out victorious 3-2 Dec. 1.

The Wings will play next against Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Maple Grove Community Center.

