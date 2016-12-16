Park Center basketball teams start hot

The Park Center boys basketball team entered the 2016-17 season with high expectations, as the Pirates were ranked as the No. 10 team in Class 4A entering the season. Jarius Cook drives to the basket during Park Center’s 63-49 win over St. Louis Park Dec. 6. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

With a wealth of returning talent, as well as some quality young players, the Pirates were set to have a good start to the season.

Park Center was able to play well in its first two games of the 2016-17 season, as it picked up a 63-49 win over St. Louis Park, while besting Columbia Heights 79-75.

Heading into its game against St. Louis Park, Park Center head boys basketball coach James Ware knew his team would have to be ready to play quality basketball.

“We knew coming in St. Louis Park was a good basketball team,” ware said. “We knew they were going to be fundamentally sound and they weren’t going to beat themselves, so we had to be as fundamentally sound as them.”

Park Center led 18-16 going into halftime, but the Pirates came out strong in the second half with 45 points to earn the victory.

Ware said his team depended on its defense to help the offense in the second half.

“Most of our offense came from our defense,” Ware said. “We wanted to play defense without fouling and get into transition for some easy baskets.

“I think in the half court it was an even game, but those transition baskets helped us get a lead.”

Jarius Cook ended the game with a team-high 13 points, while Losini Kamara and Khari Broadway ended the game with 12 points. Kamara, the Pirate point guard, is essential to the team’s success this season, according to Ware.

“He’s an All-Conference player and he is signed with the University of Idaho, so he’s a Division I player that controls the game for us,” Ware said. “He makes all the solid, simple plays.”

Dain Dainja finished with only four points in the game, but his post defense stood out for the Pirates.

“Dain is going to be a really good player,” Ware said. “Park Center hasn’t had a really good big man in a long time and he has a chance to be one of the best.

“He is a really mature kid for being 14 years old.”

Statistics from the win over Columbia Heights were not available at the time this issue went to press.

Park Center played Osseo Dec. 13, and it will take on Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Park Center High School.

Girls thrive

Park Center, coming off a tough loss to East Ridge in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, improved to 3-1 on the season with two wins last week.

The Pirates opened play last week with a 68-44 win over Coon Rapids. The Park Center regulars were able to build a 44-17 first half lead, which allowed head coach Chris VanderHyde to play 13 players in the contest.

Meghan DuBois led the Pirates with 15 points, while Mikayla Hayes added 14 points and eight rebounds. Danielle Schaub finished the game with 13 points and six assists.

Park Center went on to establish a two-game winning streak with a 59-36 win over Anoka Dec. 8.

Sommer Blakemore led Park Center with 16 points, while Schaub added 15. Hayes ended the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks.

Park Center will play its next game of the season against Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Maple Grove High School.

Jason Olson contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.