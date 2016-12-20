A convergence of cultures at Standing Rock

Members of a traveling group of Sami activists don traditional Sami attire during a Dec. 11 performance at Walker Community Methodist Church in Minneapolis. From left to right: Máret Áile Susanna Gaup Beaska (12-year-old daughter of Sara Marielle Gaup and Beaska Niillas), Inger Biret Gaup, Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska, Sandra Márjá West, and Áslat Holmberg. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

How a Robbinsdale resident’s travel to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests lead to a connection with a group of Sami activists

by Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Thanks to a chance meeting at Standing Rock between a Robbinsdale resident and a group of Sami activists from Norway, an audience at a Minneapolis church caught a glimpse of the indigenous Scandinavian culture and gained awareness of the significance of the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Joe Courtney, 35, hosted a group of 11 indigenous Norwegian Sami travelers, who were on their way to join Standing Rock protesters against the pipeline, Dec. 10-14 at his home in Robbinsdale. He had originally met two of the group’s members while at Standing Rock in September.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, several members of the group presented a cultural exhibition at Walker Community Methodist Church in Minneapolis, where they displayed Sami tools, clothing, and other items, answered questions, and performed a two-hour set of traditional Sami acapella folk songs called joiks (pronounced ‘yoy-ks’). The performers, who included four adults and one 12 year old, used joiking to facilitate a conversation about the connection Sami people share with the Earth, since joiks are direct musical and lyrical representations of people, animals and natural phenomenons.

Sara Marielle Gaup and her sister, Inger, who live in the northernmost province of Norway, were two of the performers. Gaup, who led the group on stage, spoke about the shared impact of pipeline on both Native Americans living in the pathway of the pipeline, Sami people, and numerous other indigenous people around the world who have faced similar struggles on their lands.

Gaup and her sister had been passionate about traveling to Standing Rock since they heard about what was going on there. Gaup spoke about the connection she felt to indigenous people in the United States who have experienced the loss of their own traditions, which compelled her to travel to North Dakota. At first, there were challenges preventing her from making the journey.

“I realized it was very far, it’s expensive to go, and (I) thought I didn’t have time.” Gaup said. She performs professionally as a yoiker and a singer in a band called Arvvas, and after booking a September show in Long Island, New York, she realized she and her sister would finally have an opportunity to go to Standing Rock.

Gaup said that her family, who were reindeer herders, lived in a community of other Sami people in traditional structures called lavvus, which are similar to tipis but built to withstand the extremes of living north of the Arctic Circle.

“When I was a little girl, everyone lived in lavvus, in the traditional way. We were running and playing with each other, and visiting people, and having fun. We loved being there,” she said.

She explained that eventually, as modern culture began moving in on the Sami way of life, many families began building huts and leaving behind the traditional way of life.

“It was only my family left with a traditional home, and it all changed. The whole feeling of the place changed,” she said.

Gaup said front doors felt unwelcoming and daunting, and that the new way of living was isolating.

“It didn’t feel right to go there, didn’t feel like they wanted us to come. Ever since this, I’ve been longing for that feeling, and what it’s like to be with people who live in a traditional home like a tipi or a lavvu,” she said.

Gaup said she was unsure what it would actually be like at the protests.

“We didn’t have time to think where we were going or have any expectations at all,” she said. Once they arrived, she said the indigenous culture of Standing Rock gave her the same feeling of community she experienced during her childhood. “It was just like coming home. The first night we came, people were welcoming us, giving us firewood, giving us lights. Everyone was so welcoming,” she said.

Gaup said in September, she wished she could stay there, but missed her husband and children. “Now I’m bringing them, so I’ll be totally happy,” she said of the return excursion that includes 10 others, ranging from her own children to an 87-year-old woman. The group plans to stay for nearly a month.

When Courtney first traveled to Standing Rock in September, he couldn’t have anticipated that within just a couple of months of his departure, he’d be housing the group of Sami activists and helping them coordinate their own trip. A chance meeting with Gaup and her sister at the camp led to Courtney witnessing intertwining stories from across the globe, learning what indigenous cultures face in the modern world, and eventually forming his connection with the Sami group, many of whom serve on the Sami Parliament in Norway and Finland.

Courtney echoed Gaup’s A doudji display was set up for viewing, including knitted hats, scarves, and mittens (top photo) as well as wooden cups, fur shoes and mittens, and animal hides in addition to various sorts of other winter clothing (bottom photo). Doudji is a traditional form of Sami handicraft, producing artfully crafted goods intended for everyday use.

sentiments about not knowing what the experience would be like. He made the impromptu decision to drive to the site from Minnesota with a tent, some gear, and his dog, Gretchen. He arrived at the camp after nightfall.

“I showed up, and it was dark. Everybody was sleeping, no lights. I can see the outlines of tents and tipis. I just happened to set up next to Sara and Inger, ” he said.

Courtney said the wind was so strong that night that most of the tents on the site blew over. “When I woke up, all the tents were blown down and all the tipis were still standing. For my first impression of waking up in the daylight, that was really iconic. I won’t forget that image.”

He said he wandered around the camp with his dog to familiarize himself with it. He described how the camp runs through communal, collaborative effort, with people taking turns providing support for the living quarters and camp operations beyond the protesting.

“There’s a food line, there are people in the kitchen preparing food for everybody. You’re expected to contribute in some way, so I got on a wood crew. I went out and chopped wood the two days that I wasn’t out actively protesting,” he said.

At one point during the week, Courtney was arrested along the people in 30 to 40 cars, who were participating in a traffic-abiding caravan down a public road to the site of a pipeline installation.

Courtney was released later that night, and said although the arrest left a sour taste in his mouth, people back at the camp were supportive. “They kept my spirits up, so I stuck around and was able to forget that whole negative part of it, and leave the camp feeling different than I ever had before,” he said.

Cultural convergences were a significant part of the experience. Courtney described when Gaup invited him into their lavvu to sleep after his tent had blown down and offered a cup of tea.

“I just thought they were being polite. I slammed the cup of tea really fast so I didn’t overstay my

welcome. They were laughing, telling me that when Sami people invite you over for tea, you stay for conversation,” he explained. Courtney said it helped break down a lot of personal barriers, including talking to strangers and being comfortable with the closer social interactions.

He also noted his own experience of the similarities among indigenous people. “Hearing Native American and Sami history is nearly identical, the institutionalized discrimination against them. As Sara and Inger were telling their stories, people from different (Native American) tribes were saying, “Wow, you sound exactly like our story.” Joe Courtney, pictured in the center at the end of the table, with most of the group of Sami travelers he hosted in his Robbinsdale home. The group will travel to Standing Rock to teach winter survival skills at protester encampments.

The Samis are returning to Standing Rock in the dead of winter for a very specific reason: to help teach the people still occupying the camps winter survival skills. They’ll show them how to use hides to make fur coats, how to use wool layers, how to craft boots that protect against the cold, and how to improve tipis and build lavvus, which provide extra durable protection against strong winds and provide enough insulation to keep the interior warmer than many tipis.

“We realized that they’re really great handicrafters, Native Americans. They make beautiful regalia. But what they didn’t make is winter clothing. We learned that is one of the things they have lost, because they can’t hunt buffalo anymore. The buffalo was their winter clothes. We still make clothes ourselves, but I do know that we would have lost that if the reindeer hunting was forbidden,” Gaup said. “The people at the camp asked us to come back and teach them to make fur shoes, and to prepare hides so the fur will still be on them.”

Her husband, Beaska Niillas, believes Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault’s highly publicized advice for people to return home who aren’t prepared to stick out a harsh winter was sound, since unpreparedness is a serious issue when the temperatures drop to extreme lows. After a group of American veterans prominently joined protesters at Standing Rock, the number of people swelled from about 1,000 to 10,000 people. “Now it’s a struggle to survive. Ten thousand people at once in a camp that handles 1,000 to 1,500 won’t function well,” Niillas said.

Niillas and Gaup both serve on the Sami Parliament, and were instrumental in helping orchestrate a significant turn of events with a major Norwegian bank that could impact the pipeline’s future. In November, executives from Norway’s largest bank, DNB, met with Niilas and Gaup to discuss the ethical implications of the bank’s investment in the pipeline.

Niillas brought a report of alleged human rights violations brought upon Standing Rock Sioux tribes by the police, the pipeline’s private security, and the state of North Dakota.

“(DNB) tries to be a ‘good guy’ in the bank world, so this isn’t good for their reputation,” he said.

Niillas said another major bank, Nordea, pulled back from the pipeline, and since DNB’s decision, there has been a domino effect of smaller banks cutting ties. The bank is still tied to the project through loan contracts for the pipeline, so the bank isn’t completely out, but Niillas said the bank has hinted it will attempt to terminate the loans. “Fifteen percent of DAPL is funded by DNB. If we get DNB to pull out completely, then it will pull a plug on the project,” Niillas speculates.

Courtney’s own hopes for his involvement with Standing Rock were to push for a movement toward renewable resources.

“They keep saying how ineffective wind and solar is. One of my main hopes out of all of this is the oil companies will realize that, instead of spending billions of dollars to make this pipeline, if we invest those billions into research, I don’t believe it would be as behind as it seems,” he said.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to halt the pipeline came as a small victory, although questions still remain as to whether the decision will be overturned under the Trump Administration.

“It’s a won battle, but not a won war. The troops are still out there on the front lines, keeping it secure,” Courtney said.

Gaup summarized her thoughts on the widespread, multi-national urge to help defend Standing Rock.

“For us, it’s very easy to understand the pain of losing the land, of losing the traditions, of losing people to alcoholism, losing your youth to suicide. Of having struggles with identity issues. We’re dealing with this shame, this pain that goes into the people. But even if you haven’t experienced this, it’s the pain in your body and mind and blood for the people who lived before. Those are the struggles we’re dealing with right now, and trying to heal the wounds.”

