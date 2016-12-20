Golden Valley boy lands sweet television gig

Grant Schweigert, 12, of Golden Valley, missed his first week of school at Hopkins North Junior High to film three episodes of “Kids Sweets Showdown” on the Food Network. (Submitted photo)

Seventh-grade student Grant Schweigert had a pleasantly unusual start to his 2016-17 school year, thanks to some YouTube videos, baking experience and a passion to share his talents with the world.

Instead of attending his first day Aug. 29 at Hopkins North Junior High School with the rest of his classmates, Schweigert, 12, of Golden Valley, was in Los Angeles taping episodes of “Kids Sweets Showdown,” a baking competition, for the Food Network.

After hearing about the competition through a family friend, Schweigert began the application process.

He sent countless photos of his baked goods, videos of him baking and had several Skype interviews with the show’s producers. The process took two to three months to complete.

For 10 days in August, Schweigert filmed, baked and spent time with new friends. He was featured in three holiday-themed episodes. In each episode, bakers formed teams of two bakers and worked together to complete a challenge. They also completed Sugar Rushes, which are small side challenges in addition to the main task. They had two hours to complete each challenge.

“I expected a lot more fakeness, but it was a lot of fun,” he said. “It was way more fun than what I would have expected. I thought everyone would be enemies but everyone was best friends off camera.”

The three episodes featuring Schweigert aired in early December.

In the first episode, “Santa Express,” Schweigert and his partner, Diego Beltran, made a carrot spice cake covered in fondant to look like a train and created two Christmas trees out of sugar cookies and a sugar cone.

One of his competitors began crying during the first challenge. Instead of ignoring her and continuing with his baking within the time limit, Schweigert left his station to console her.

His mother, Tammy Mann, said it brought her so much joy to see her son putting the competition aside to support his fellow baker.

“(He has a) big heart,” she said. “(He is) super sweet.”

Schweigert and Beltran won the Santa Express challenge and split the $10,000 prize.

In the second episode, “Snow Day Doughnuts,” Schweigert and his partner, Kate Fogleman, baked two flavors of doughnuts, vanilla and mint, with cream cheese frosting and a strawberry-raspberry jam filling.

It was the first time Schweigert attempted jam and the judges gave it rave reviews.

He admitted it was only the second time he had baked doughnuts.

“But I’ve definitely fried doughnuts,” he said.

The judges thought his mint doughnuts were a bit too minty.

“When they criticize you I think it’s a good thing because it pushes you to do better,” he said.

Schweigert and Fogleman did not win the doughnut competition but was Schweigert overjoyed for his competitors who did win.

In the third episode, “Extreme Cake Adventures,” Schweigert and his partner, Anna Shull, baked chocolate cupcakes with sea salt caramel filling and cream cheese frosting.

His team did not win the Extreme Cake Adventures challenge.

Schweigert knew he could have done “way better” on his cake from the third episode. The day after returning home, he spent the entire night baking and decorating the cake the way he envisioned.

“And he did way better,” his mom said.

After long days of filming, Schweigert, the other children and their mothers spent time together and explored Los Angeles.

Schweigert said the most difficult part about the whole experience was leaving. Grant Schweigert, center, with “Kids Sweets Showdown” hosts Ali Sweeney, left, and Sharone Hakman. (Submitted photo)

“During the show I would say I cared more about just having fun with everybody than I did about winning,” he said.

He and the other kids remain in contact via phone and social media. The group is also hoping to plan a reunion.

Schweigert’s story

Schweigert began baking on his own when he was 9 years old. His passion for baking did not stem from his parents, who do not particularly care for baking, rather he was inspired after watching countless YouTube videos.

His first successful product was a Heath bar, coconut and chocolate chip “Dooey” cookie.

“It’s my main cookie I make,” he said.

He continues to use YouTube videos for ideas, before adding his own twist to the recipes. Some times, the young baker does not use recipes at all.

His mother said at times he experiments with substituting healthier ingredients in his recipes, because baked goods are not typically healthy. For example, he may use applesauce as a sweetener which will help make the cake moist. Mayonnaise can also be used to make cakes moist but only when used in chocolate cakes.

“The best chocolate cake I ever had of his had mayonnaise,” his mother said.

Baking cakes is Schweigert’s favorite and he enjoys using chocolate and sea salt caramel flavors.

Although he typically only bakes for his family, he shares with friends when there is excess of baked goods.

Seeing people’s reactions to his baking and making them happy is the boy’s favorite part about baking.

“Kids Sweets Showdown” was Schweigert’s first baking competition and he hopes it is not his last competition.

After experiencing some fame from doing the show, he found a new interest in television.

A boy who was too shy to perform at an all-school Christmas program last year, now takes acting lessons and dreams of making it to television one day. He also wants to do some modeling, singing and attend the University of Southern California for film.

He plays guitar and saxophone and hopes to get back in to piano lessons.

When he is not baking, Schweigert likes to help others.

“I think it’s fun to go to the Humane Society and see animals and to go to homeless shelters and help out, like Mary’s Place,” he said.

He is going to invest his $5,000 prize from the show. One day he hopes to open a homeless shelter of his own in Los Angeles where occupants can grow fresh produce to sell.

“That could teach them to take care of things and earn a stay to stay longer,” he said.

Occupants would also generate their own energy for the shelter by pedaling stationary bikes, according to his plan. He chose Los Angeles because there are a lot of large businesses moving in that seem to be pushing little communities out, according to Schweigert.

“I feel like having a homeless shelter there might raise awareness and for (the businesses) to realize there’s other places they can go and not squish everything in one tight area,” he said.

Schweigert plans on getting his hands dirty by cooking meals for his shelter’s occupants.

After retiring, Schweigert wants to open his own bakery.

“It’s kind of like a big bucket list but I’m not stopping,” he said.

