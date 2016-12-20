Lin Myszkowski leaves the Brooklyn Center City Council after five years of service

Lin Myszkowski (Sun Post staff photo by Christiaan Tarbox)

Long before her time on the Brooklyn Center City Council, Lin Myszkowski’s connection with the city and its community was already profound.

“We moved here when I was 3, which was in 1963,” said Myszkowski. “I live in the house that I grew up in. I did not live there for nine years when my husband and I were in graduate school, and then we came back to Brooklyn Center.”

Myszkowski, who works as a private voice teacher at St. Louis Park High School, decided to remain in Brooklyn Center with her choir director husband John when they first became parents.

Flash forward to 2016, and Myszkowski has finished her final meeting as a Brooklyn Center City Councilmember after five years of service. It was a tenure marked by a dedication to improving her hometown and ensuring a bright future for its youth.

“Before I decided I was going to run, I started looking around and I went, ‘Wow, for the last five years, I have not paid any attention to this city,’” said Myszkowski. “And I noticed that there was some deadlocking that had been happening, and there were some contentious behaviors going on (with) the council. I thought, ‘You know, I’m pretty good at working with other people, so I’m just going to give it a shot, and I’ll be able to give back directly to the city.’”

Myszkowski, who was elected during a special election in 2011 to replace outgoing councilmember Mark Yelich, was already used to the hustle-and-bustle of civic leadership, having served on the Osseo School Board from 2006 to 2011. Her decision to serve on the board was spurred by the failure of a levy that led to the school board considering which schools to shut down.

“It all started at Garden City, where my kids went to school and where I went to school,” said Myszkowski. “A levy didn’t pass, and we were at a PTO meeting, and there was an interim principal at the time. And she informed the parents there, ‘At this moment, the school board is meeting in a special session determining which schools to close. I cannot tell you which schools they are.’

“John stood up, put his coat on, and drove up to Maple Grove, and there was Garden City on the list,” Myszkowski continued. “They were all schools with very high ELL populations. And we stayed up the entire night. John was a department head, he had some knowledge of education funding, and he came up with a budget. It started to give the people in Maple Grove some pause.”

Despite failing to be elected to the board in 2003, Myszkowski re-ran in 2006 and won a seat, serving for five years. Instead of seeking re-election, Myszkowski decided to run for city council in 2011.

“I really do love Brooklyn Center, and nothing can be as hard as being a school board member,” said Myszkowski. “Heck, we had death threats. So I ran in the special (election). It was really fun, but it was a lot of hard work, because there were no controversies, so it was really hard to get volunteers. Some of my friends and family went out and door-knocked.”

Myszkowski asserted that her greatest accomplishment during her time with the council was what she called an enduring commitment to Brooklyn Center’s youth.

“Having been a school board member, I can see the results of the challenges that are out in the community,” said Myszkowski. “I think it was my very first meeting, I made the meeting go until 11 p.m. because we were having a discussion about how much financially we should put in to Brooklyn Bridge Alliance.”

Myszkowski explained that at the time, Brooklyn Center would only give the Alliance half the amount of funds that Brooklyn Park would give, a pattern that frustrated Myszkowski.

“As somebody who had been standing outside of those two cities and looking in, I finally just went, ‘Why do you want Brooklyn Center to continue to look like the poor sister? Give the same amount as Brooklyn Park,’” said Myszkowski. “It wasn’t an unanimous vote by any stretch of the imagination, but it put us on the same footing. I think it’s one of Brooklyn Center’s proudest moments when we started to move forward. When I see the opportunities kids have now, it’s amazing.”

When the 2016 election campaign came around, Myszkowski declined to once again run for office. Still living in her childhood home with John, and now a mother to three children, Myszkowski cited her commitment to her aging parents and issues with her eyesight as why she would leave the council.

“Also, I realized that I wasn’t doing anything outside of Brooklyn Center, so that was another reason I was leaving: mostly because I love teaching kids how to sing,” said Myszkowski. “There’s nothing like it when a kid understands that they can really do something that they thought was impossible.”

Myszkowski said that she would miss serving alongside her colleagues on the council. She noted her sibling-like relationships with Councilmembers Dan Ryan and Kris Lawrence-Anderson, and her close friendship with Mayor Tim Willson.

“Another reason that I quit … is when I ran in 2012, I had this long conversation, and I said, ‘My goal is to make sure that the decision-makers in this city reflect the city,’” said Myszkowski. “So I’m really willing to step out of the way as soon as that starts to happen. And (Councilmember) April (Graves) has turned into an incredibly strong force on the council.

“I just want the city to run really well, because our biggest investment is in this city,” Myszkowski continued. “It’s our home, and it’s in our neighbors.”

