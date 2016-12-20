Parents and students attend opening night reception for ‘Art is Primary’ exhibit

Robbin Gallery will show student artwork Dec. 15-29

by Laci Gagliano

Sun POST Newspapers

Students at all 10 of the Robbinsdale Area School District elementary schools have art on display in “Art is Primary,” a show at Robbins Gallery that runs from Dec. 15-29.

School art specialist Wendy Wold, who works at Sonnesyn and Forest elementary schools, is co-chairperson of the event with gallery president Jeanne Johnson. Wold said the event, which is in its fourth year, is something students, teachers, and parents look forward to each year.

“Kids love having their work in the show. They’re just amazed when they walk in and realize it’s a real art gallery, not just a school,” Wold said. “Our art curriculum includes K-5. The kids learn about different artists, different periods of time, they work in artists; styles, they learn about the elements of art and composition, and really grow through the years. The curriculum grows on itself, building on every other year. It’s sequential.”

Student artwork on display was selected by art teachers at each school, and reflects the course of study. Students work with a large variety of mediums, including colored pencil, crayon, charcoal, printmaking, chalk, painting, collage, oil pastels and other mediums. A reception kicked off the showing of “Art is Primary” at Robbin Gallery, where students, parents, and teachers gathered to view artwork from students at 10 Robbinsdale Area Schools District elementary schools. (Sun Post staff photos by Laci Gagliano)

“It’s a lot of impressions and colors, and it will give you a good feel of what these kids can do when you come and look at it. It represents all 10 elementary schools in the district, generally 10 framed pieces from each school, and there’s anywhere from one to three art pieces in each frame,” Johnson said.

Students, parents, and teachers attended an opening night reception Dec. 15 at the gallery. The building was packed with kids eager to show their families their own works.

Second grader Annika Hagen showed her mother the prehistoric landscape she drew, including a dinosaur. According to the information displayed by her art, the work reflected an exploration of texture, basic shapes, crayon techniques, and horizontal lines. Second grader Annika Hagen’s artwork at the “Art is Primary” exhibit opening night reception.

“It took like two days to draw it. I used two colors for the sky: pink and blue. Then I did overlapping for the dinosaur and the mountains in the back. And I added little plants and trees,” she explained.

Wold said the students look forward to art class. “I hear kids asking, ‘When’s art again? When are you coming in?’ They’re always excited, especially certain kids. They love art and the whole experience of working with the materials,” she said.

“It’s just an amazing program. It’s a feel-good thing,” Johnson said. “It gives people a boost of positive emotion.”

The gallery will extend its hours to accommodate more viewing opportunities, which are online at robbingallery.com.

