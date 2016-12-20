TwinWest Chamber president announced

Shannon Full

The TwinWest Chamber of Commerce recently announced the hire of a new president, after the resignation of Brad Meier in October.

The chamber hired Shannon Full and she will begin her presidency in February.

Full has 16 years of industry experience. She was most recently the president/CEO of the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and Regional Partnership in Appleton, Wisconsin. She began her chamber career at the Twin Cities North Chamber of Commerce in Mounds View and subsequently led chambers in Melbourne, Florida and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Shannon is exactly the person we were searching for to be the next leader of the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce,” said Matt Schadow, past board chair and head of the search committee. “Her experience and vision will ideally position TwinWest Chamber for the future; we are excited to have her on board.”

“I am extremely excited to be returning to the Twin Cities and especially excited to lead the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce. Throughout my 16 year career, I have been following the work of TwinWest and I have the utmost respect for the organization, team and leadership. I look forward to working with a team of dynamic leaders to further drive our economy, provide solutions for our businesses, and promote growth and prosperity.”