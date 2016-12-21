Freiberg named House assistant minority leader

Rep. Mike Freiberg has been selected by his peers to serve as assistant minority leader for the 2017-18 session of the Minnesota House.

Freiberg will aid Minority Leader Rep. Melissa Hortman and the leadership team in advocating for caucus priorities on the House floor, in the media and across Minnesota.

“Too many Minnesotans are being left behind by an economy that doesn’t work for everyone,” Freiberg said. “To give all Minnesotans a fair shot, we must provide our children and schools with the resources they need to succeed, families with access to affordable childcare, and every person with access to a job that provides a living wage. I look forward to working towards these goals for a stronger Minnesota with the rest of my House colleagues.”

Freiberg will be sworn in for his third term Jan. 3 when the legislative session convenes the session.

Freiberg represents District 45B, which includes all or parts of New Hope, Golden Valley, Crystal and Robbinsdale.