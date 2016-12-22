Armstrong looks to overcome tough schedule

With a Despite dropping its first two games of the 2016-17 season, the Armstrong boys basketball team is confident that it can have a great season. Armstrong’s Isaiah Rollins drives to the hoop during the Falcons’ 77-71 loss to Tartan Dec. 10. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons played DeLaSalle, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, and Tartan, the No. 8-ranked team in Class 4A, to begin the season. Head coach Greg Miller wishes his team would have been able to win one of those games, but he is proud of the way his team played nonetheless.

“I knew we could win either of those games coming in, when others probably didn’t,” Miller said. “Losing our point guard really hurts us and without him for both of those games, playing like we did, it shows we’re a good team.

“I think we opened some eyes that we’re going to be competitive down the stretch.”

Miller believes that his team has the chance to surprise many people with its play this season, as he thinks people view his team as an underdog.

“We have Race Thompson, which people know, but I don’t think people know about our other guys because they had to wait,” Miller said. “We had a 20-win JV team, other guys were on the 20-win sophomore team, so they had to wait their turn at Armstrong.

“We have had four years in a row with really good teams, so they had to wait until they were seniors to play. They’re now hungry to play.”

Armstrong, after sporting a 34-29 lead against DeLaSalle Dec. 8, fell 79-70.

Thompson led the Falcons with 29 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

Gabriel Hostetler added 12 points and a team-high three steals, while Isaiah Rollins added five assists.

Armstrong hoped to bounce back against Tartan at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Dec. 10, but a slow start kept the Falcons from winning the game, as they fell 77-71.

Tartan got out to a 51-40 lead at halftime, as it was able to knock down a high percentage of tough shots. Armstrong came back to allow only 26 second-half points.

“We gave up 50 points, which wasn’t good, but they were kind of on fire before the half,” Miller said. “We knew because of the law of averages they wouldn’t shoot as well, but we knew we had to play better defense.

“When they started delaying a bit, I think that played into our pressure, which helped us.”

Miller said the team was also aided by better shot selection in the second half.

“We had lapses where we took bad shots or early shots,” Miller said. “That got us in trouble, but with this being only the second game of the year we really haven’t had much time to jell.”

Thompson led Armstrong with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Thompson hit a variety of shots, including a clutch three-pointer late in the game.

“My shooting is definitely a point in my game I have been working on a lot,” Thompson said. “I’m trying to become a knock-down shooter as much as I can, so I can help my game inside as well as change my game so nobody can predict what I’m going to do.”

Thompson was guarded by two or three Tartan defenders in the first half, but he was aided by his teammates in the second half, as their offensive proficiency helped open up space for Thompson.

“My teammates stepped up and hit some shots, so they couldn’t leave them open as much,” Thompson said. “When my teammates start hitting shots things start to open up for me, too.”

Rollins and Calvin Green added 14 points and four assists apiece.

“They were really focusing on Race, so they weren’t too worried about pressuring the ball,” Green said. “I wanted to bring the ball up and get the offense running.

“I felt pretty confident and I was just waiting for that moment to get my shot going. I wanted to get a good feeling for our team, take our time on offense and let the offense come to us.”

Armstrong was able to win its first game of the season 76-65 over Andover Dec. 13.

Thompson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Rollins (14 points), Green (12 points) and Quinn Smith (11 points) all scored in double-digits.

Armstrong will play next against Northfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Lakeville North High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.