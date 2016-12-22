City – CITY OF ROBBINSDALE (OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) NOTICE OF AERATION SYSTEM OPERATION ON CRYSTAL LAKE ROBBINSDALE, MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that an aeration system creating open water and thin ice will be in operation on the north end of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale, Minnesota beginning on or after December 27, 2016. The aeration system is necessary to prevent winter fish kill due to low oxygen levels within the lake. Lake users are cautioned that ice will not form in the section of the lake where the aeration system is operating and that the surrounding ice may be weak. This area will be identified by warning signs and should be avoided by lake users.

By: Tom Marshall, City Clerk

City of Robbinsdale

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

December 22, 29, 2016

632995