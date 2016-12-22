Focused Centaurs start strong

With a solid mix of young talent and developed upperclassmen, the Brooklyn Center boys basketball team has gotten off to a 5-0 start this season. Brooklyn Center freshman Lu’Cye Patterson drives to the hoop during game action earlier this season.. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson)

The Centaurs, now ranked ninth in Class 2A, according to the latest polls, have impressed head coach Matthew McCollister so far this season.

“We are playing some good basketball,” McCollister said. “The kids have bought in, they’re playing together and they’re performing.

“There are no egos, they have accepted their roles and it is really fun to watch.”

After taking over the program last season, McCollister believes his team has taken to the coaching staff’s tecahings, which has helped the team excel.

“Last year it was the first coaching change in six or seven years and those players were used to one way and we came in with a very different way to approach the game,” McCollister said. “The seniors weren’t used to it and it was hard on them, so it took a long time for them to buy in.

“This year we have seen the fruits of the labor from the buy-in. Now it’s fine-tuning and taking it to the next level rather than the implementation.”

The steady development of the program’s younger players has also helped the Centaurs. Sophomore Adreone Sprinkles currently leads the team with a scoring average of 18 points per game.

“We always knew he was talented, but he had to put it all together, learn to practice hard and do all the things basketball players have to do,” McCollister said. “It really clicked for him last year in sections.

“He was our leading scorer in our three section games and he had a great summer. He is a great scorer, he can shoot threes or get to the basket.”

Freshman Lu’Cye Patterson, the team’s second leading scorer at 17 points per game, has also impressed this season.

“We had high expectations for Lu’Cye,” McCollister said. “He has this composure and maturity about him that we saw last year as an eighth-grader that I hadn’t seen in 16 years of coaching.

“We put the ball in his hands and let him run our team. He has been great.”

McCollister pointed out Patterson’s performance in the second half of the team’s 88-82 win over Milwaukee Vincent as a sign of how important Patterson is to the squad.

“We were down 10 at the half and he had five threes in the second half,” McCollister said. “He is our catalyst and he makes us go.

“We’re very fortunate to have him not only now, but for three more years.”

All in all, Brooklyn Center has six players scoring more than eight points per game, while the Ceentaurs’ top five players have averaged more than 10 points per game.

“Our depth makes it a lot of fun,” McCollister said. “I told our guys after our first game, when we beat a 3A school on the road in Bloomington Kennedy that I don’t give out game balls after our games but if I did I don’t know who I would give it to.”

McCollister has been impressed with what he has seen from the team so far, but he knows the Centaurs are capable of much more.

“We’re really comfortable with our top six and we told our guys in practice that they have to compete because we want to play eight or nine,” McCollister said. “We’re a turned ankle here or a guy getting the flu there from having to play more guys.”

With a wealth of underclassman talent, McCollister has set up Brooklyn Center for long-term success.

“The one thing we wanted to do when we took over the program last year was to build a program that would have long-term sustainable success,” McCollister said. “We’re going to play the best players, but we played two eighth-graders and two freshman last year and its paying its dividends.”

Brooklyn Center will look to keep up its winning ways when it plays Minneapolis North at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Minneapolis North High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.