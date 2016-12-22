Maranatha begins new senior apartment construction

An artist’s rendering of the under-construction senior living apartment at Brooklyn Center’s Maranatha senior living community. (Image provided by Presbyterian Homes & Services)

Construction is underway for a new apartment complex in a Brooklyn Center senior living community.

Presbyterian Homes & Services announced on Monday, Dec. 12 that a 56,500-square-foot addition to the Maranatha senior living community is under construction, with 34 senior apartments set to be added to the complex. The $7.3 million project is being supervised by Senior Housing Partners, the project development team of Presbyterian Homes & Services.

The addition includes 3,700 square feet of a common area to be known as the Town Center, which will feature a bistro, library, social area and additional office space. The construction will last an estimated 10 months, and the additional building will be attached to the complex’s assisted living apartments and the chapel.

“The project marks the completion of a master plan approved in 2012 by the city of Brooklyn Center and offers the North Metro area more choices for senior housing in a thoughtfully designed, comfortable and beautiful setting,” according to Presbyterian officials. “The addition of senior apartments provides an independent living component to the Maranatha campus, which currently offers assisted living apartments, memory care apartments and a skilled nursing care center. This continuum of care accommodates smooth transitions across living options for residents, meeting their housing and care needs while minimizing disruption to their daily lives.”

The construction project was designed by St. Paul-based Pope Architects, while Hopkins-based Frana Companies is serving as the general contractor. Maranatha is currently accepting reservations for the new senior apartments, with anticipated move-ins in fall 2017.

