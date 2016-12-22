Ordinances – CITY OF

BROOKLYN CENTER

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-13

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 4 PUBLIC UTILITY AND SERVICE DISTRICTS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BROOKLYN CENTER DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

CHAPTER 4 PUBLIC UTILITY AND SERVICE DISTRICTS

Section 4-101. FUNCTION. There shall be in the City of Brooklyn Center water utility, a sanitary sewer utility, a storm drainage utility, and a street light service district.

Section 4-102. MANAGEMENT. The city manager shall be responsible for the management of the public utilities and service districts.

Section 4-103. PUBLIC UTILITIES AND SERVICE DISTRICT FUNDS. There shall be maintained within the City accounting system separate funds established for each distinct utility or service district. All monies collected by the public utilities and service districts shall be deposited in the appropriate fund. Each fund shall be used to meet all the expenses for operation, maintenance, repair, plant expansion, and administration of that utility or service district.

Section 4-104. RATES, FEES, AND CHARGES. The City Council shall adopt by resolution schedules of utility and service rates, fees, and charges which schedules shall be known as the public utilities rate schedules.

Section 4-105. CHARGE PROCEDURES. The city manager shall establish procedures for determining and collecting customer charges consistent with the adopted rate schedules.

Charges for water service shall be based upon a metered quantity of water which a property owner or occupant draws from the municipal system. The property owner or occupant shall be responsible for reading his own meter, recording the meter reading on a postal card provided by the public utilities division, and returning the postal card to the division within the time limit specified on the card. Failure to return a meter card to the public utilities division within the specified time shall result in a service charge as prescribed by the adopted rate schedule. The public utilities division will remotely read all meters in each district. In the case a meter reading cannot be obtained the City will charge for water service based on previous metered quantities.

Utility and service accounts shall become due immediately following billing and shall be considered as an obligation of the respective property. A service charge as prescribed by the adopted rate schedule shall be added to the next billing on any account unpaid one month after the date of billing. An additional service charge shall be added for each subsequent billing period in which such account, including accumulated service charges remains delinquent. Any charges which are delinquent and which have been properly billed to the premises may be certified by the city clerk to the county auditor for collection from the property owner. The amounts so certified, including service charges and interest commencing from date of initial delinquency, shall be extended by the county auditor on the tax rolls against premises in the same manner as special assessments and shall be paid to the City along with tax revenues. Unpaid charges for operation of the street light system shall be certified for collection as special assessments in accordance with the procedures specified in Minnesota Statutes, Section 429.101.

Section 4-201. WATER CONNECTION PROCEDURES AND REGULATIONS

Subdivision 1. Permit Application. Any property owner desiring a permit to connect a dwelling or other building to the public water system of the City of Brooklyn Center shall apply therefor, through a licensed plumber, at the City community development department.

Subdivision 2. Payment of Connection Charge. Prior to issuance of a connection permit the applicant shall be required to pay the connection charge in full.

Subdivision 3. Connection Requirements. No water service line between the curb stop and the plumbing system of any dwelling or other building to be served shall be constructed until a licensed plumber has obtained a connection permit from the planning and inspection department and a water meter from the public utilities division. The adopted permit fee shall be paid to the city general fund as payment for inspection services. In constructing water service lines plumbers shall adhere to standards regarding location, size, grade, materials and workmanship as determined by the public works director. It shall be unlawful to cover the water service line until inspected by a representative of the planning and inspection department. A water meter shall be installed prior to connecting the water service line to the premises system for consumption by the customer.

Subdivision 4. Separation of Supplies. Whenever any premises are connected to the municipal water supply system there shall be a complete physical separation between the municipal water supply system to such premises and any private water supply system so that it is impossible, either intentionally or unintentionally for any water produced by a private water supply system to be mixed with the municipal water supply.

Subdivision 5. Meter Installation Requirements. Unless otherwise authorized by the public works director, no water shall be drawn from the municipal water supply system until a water meter has been obtained from the public utilities division and installed to accurately measure all of the water drawn from the system. The public utilities division shall reserve the right to select a meter of the proper size based on the expected maximum flow through the service pipe.

All meters shall be set at the nearest practicable location to the point where the service pipe enters the building and shall be set in such a manner as to be easily accessible for reading, removal and resetting as determined by the supervisor of the public utilities division.

Subdivision 6. Meter Ownership and Maintenance. The water meter shall be purchased by the owner of the premises from the public utilities division at a price established in the public utilities rate schedule. When a customer sells his property, the public utilities division shall repurchase the meter from the customer at the price which the customer purchased the meter. If the account is unpaid at the time the customer sells his property or otherwise terminates water service, the public utilities division shall deduct the amount of such unpaid account from the repurchase price of the meter.

The public utilities division will maintain ownership and shall be responsible to maintain and repair all water meters in the system as may be necessary. The public utilities division shall replace or repair meters found to be worn or defective and the customer shall afford entry at reasonable times for such replacement or repair. However, the cost of repairing damaged water meters damaged (i.e. tampering, external physical damage, excessive heat or cold temperatures, etc.) through negligence of a property owner, his tenant, or his agent shall be charged to the property owner of the meter. The public utilities division shall replace or repair meters found to be worn or defective and the customer shall afford entry at reasonable times for such replacement or repair. New or replaced water meters must be obtained from the public utilities division at a charge established in the city fee schedule.

Subdivision 7. Service Line Responsibility. The cost of installing all water supply plumbing units, including fixtures, outlets, valves, and the supply lines between the building and the curb stop, shall be borne wholly by the property owner and such plumbing shall be subject to reasonable inspections by representatives of the City community development department. After the initial connection to the curb stop, the property owner shall thereafter be liable for all repair or grade adjustments to his water service line between the street main and the building being served. The public utilities division supervisor shall have final authority in determining when such repairs or grade adjustments are necessary. The supervisor shall give written notice to the property owner of the necessity for repairs or adjustments and the time within which they must be completed.

Subdivision 8. Fire Connections. Any person, firm, or corporation desiring to connect fire stand pipes, fire supply pipes, private fire hydrants, or fire sprinkling pipes to the City water system in such a manner that the water supplied to said fire system is not required to be metered, shall make application to the planning and inspection department. Where such application is granted, water shall not be drawn for any purpose other than fire suppression. A detector check valve type meter or other device approved by the supervisor of the public utilities division shall be installed at or near the place of connection to the water service pipe, except for the case of private fire hydrants. An annual fee shall be paid as prescribed in the adopted rate schedule and annual inspections shall be made of the connection.

Subdivision 9. Acceptance of Terms. Every property owner receiving or applying for water service from the municipal system shall be deemed by such receipt or application as consenting to all rules, regulations, and rates relating to the public utilities division and such rules, regulations and rates as may from time to time be established by duly constituted authority.

Every person authorized to perform work on the municipal water system or on the property owners service line or on the property owners plumbing system shall be deemed by such authorization as consenting to all rules and regulations relative to the public utilities division.

The application for or continued use of any connection to the City water supply system by the owner or occupant of a premise shall constitute authorization for any authorized employee of the public utilities division to enter upon the premises for the purpose of reading meters, inspecting facilities related thereto, or any other purpose reasonably necessary for the proper operation and maintenance of the meter and service line.

Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective after adoption and thirty days following its legal publication.

Adopted this 12th day of December 2016.

Mayor Tim Willson

ATTEST:

City Clerk Sharon Knutson

Effective Date: January 21, 2017

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

December 22, 2016

