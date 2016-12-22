Ordinances – CITY OF NEW HOPE

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-19

AN ORDINANCE INCREASING SANITARY SEWER, WATER, STORMWATER UTILITY, AND RECYCLING RATES FOR 2017

The City Council of the City of New Hope ordains:

Section 1. Section 14-13(9)a. Miscellaneous Fees Recycling service fees of the New Hope City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

(9) Recycling service fees. The fee charged to each owner or occupant for recycling collection services shall be as follows:

a. Basic fee per month …..$3.553.65

Section 2. Section 14-50(2)(a) Metered water sewer rates; adjustment of the New Hope City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

a. Metered water sewer rates; adjustment. For all premises where the sewer rate is based upon metered water, the fees shall include a minimum charge of $6.82 7.33 per month plus $4.53 4.87 for each 1,000 gallons of water consumption over and above the initial 1,000 gallons. An additional separate surcharge of $.46 .49 per 1,000 gallons of water consumption shall be added to the rates to defray the charges and costs of corrective action needed for the treatment of inflow and infiltration of stormwater to the sanitary sewer system as imposed by the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services Division. For single-family residences only, sewer charges shall be computed on the basis of actual gallons of water metered during the winter months of December through March; sewer charges for all 12 months shall be determined by averaging the gallonage of water metered during the winter months between December through March; provided, however, that the gallons charged for each individual month shall not exceed an amount equal to the actual metered water, if actual usage is less than the amount determined by the averaging method.

Section 3. Section 14-50(10)(b) Water rates of the New Hope City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

b. Water rates. Water bills shall be concurrent with sewer billings. The rate for water furnished to consumers by the municipal water system incorporates a conservation rate structure and a fee for the construction and maintenance of an emergency water supply system required by Minn. Stat. 473.859 and 103G.291 and shall be as follows:

1. Base Fee. A charge of $7.838.20 per month shall be made to every water account. This charge defrays administrative and billing costs of the city. $0.53 of this base fee is assessed by the state commissioner of health and shown on the billing statement as a miscellaneous charge authorized by Minn. Stat. 144.3831.

2. Residential usage charge. The following charges, in addition to the base fee, will be made monthly to each residential account according to water usage:

i. 1 10,000 gallons: $5.385.65 per 1,000 gallons

ii. 10,001 20,000 gallons: $5.856.14 per 1,000 gallons

iii. Over 20,000 gallons: $6.586.91 per 1,000 gallons

3. Commercial and institutional usage charge. The following charges, in addition to the base fee, will be made monthly to each commercial and institutional account according to water usage:

i. All water usage except lawn irrigation: $5.505.78 per 1,000 gallons

ii. Separately metered lawn irrigation: $6.586.91 per 1,000 gallons

Section 4. Section 14-50(11) Stormwater utility rate of the New Hope City Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

11. Stormwater utility rate. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 444.075 and subsection 5-3(f)(2) of this Code, a monthly charge per residential equivalent factor (REF) assigned to a land parcel shall be billed to the owner or occupant of each parcel of property in New Hope. The purpose of said charge is to pay for the repair, improvement, maintenance and operation of the municipal stormwater drainage system. Said charge shall be determined as follows:

a. Single- and two-family residential parcels per REF …..$6.887.22

b. All other residential, commercial and industrial parcels per REF …..$10.3210.84

Section 5. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective January 1, 2017 upon its passage and publication.

Dated the 12th day of December, 2016.

Kathi Hemken, Mayor

Attest: Valerie Leone,

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

December 22, 2016

633436