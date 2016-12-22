School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 286

Work Session MINUTES

November 28, 2016

The work session meeting of the School Board of Independent School District #286 was called to order by Cheryl Jechorek. Other Board members present: Ruthie Dallas, Jeff Palm, Erika Schulz, and Jan Thielsen.

Also present: Superintendent Mark Bonine, Sara Bratsch, Jen Cardinal, and Nan Yurecko

Presentation:

Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich (MMKR) Audit

Presented by Jennifer Dickman and Aaron Nielsen

Action Items:

First read on Policy 903: Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites

Presented by Nan Yurecko

First read on Policy 299: Student Representative to the School Board

Presented by Nan Yurecko

Board Vote on Communication Position

General consensus to move forward with the position, but want to review a job description and salary requirements, then come back for a final vote.

Superintendent Goals

Revisions were made to goals per Boards request. Metrics around goals were added. Final feedback at December meeting.

School Board Goals

Heather Dodds- Civics Letters: Students wrote three letters to board members inviting members to respond.

School Board Evaluations: Keep format and see how it goes. Self-evaluation is critical for board growth. Create a rating systems, review, compile, come together and assess.

The meeting was adjourned by Cheryl Jechorek at 8:00 p.m.

Independent School District #286

Jeffrey Palm, Treasurer

Published in the

Brooklyn Center Sun Post

December 22, 2016

633422