School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 286

Work Session MINUTES
November 28, 2016
The work session meeting of the School Board of Independent School District #286 was called to order by Cheryl Jechorek. Other Board members present: Ruthie Dallas, Jeff Palm, Erika Schulz, and Jan Thielsen.
Also present: Superintendent Mark Bonine, Sara Bratsch, Jen Cardinal, and Nan Yurecko
Presentation:
Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich (MMKR) Audit
Presented by Jennifer Dickman and Aaron Nielsen
Action Items:
First read on Policy 903: Visitors to School District Buildings and Sites
Presented by Nan Yurecko
First read on Policy 299: Student Representative to the School Board
Presented by Nan Yurecko
Board Vote on Communication Position
General consensus to move forward with the position, but want to review a job description and salary requirements, then come back for a final vote.
Superintendent Goals
Revisions were made to goals per Boards request. Metrics around goals were added. Final feedback at December meeting.
School Board Goals
Heather Dodds- Civics Letters: Students wrote three letters to board members inviting members to respond.
School Board Evaluations: Keep format and see how it goes. Self-evaluation is critical for board growth. Create a rating systems, review, compile, come together and assess.
The meeting was adjourned by Cheryl Jechorek at 8:00 p.m.
