School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 286

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

November 14, 2016

The Regular meeting of the School Board of Independent School District #286 was called to order by Cheryl Jechorek. Other Board members present: Jeff Palm, Ruthie Dallas, Erika Schulz, John Solomon, and Jan Thielsen.

Also present: Superintendent Mark Bonine, Sarah Bratsch, and Jen Cardinal.

Cheryl Jechorek led the Board and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Jeff Palm, second by Erika Schulz to approve the agenda of the regular school board meeting on November 14, 2016. No abstentions, motion carried.

Motion by Erika Schulz, second by John Solomon to approve the minutes from the regular school board session on October 10, 2016 and the work session on October 24, 2016. No abstentions, motion carried.

Budget Report: Sara Bratsch

Expenditure and update can be found on the district website under About/District Finances.

Centaur Spirit Recognition: Tammy Albers recognizes Tiffany Wetterlind and Kathleen Heider.Patrice Howard recognizes Steven Thompson with Century 21. Mark Bonine recognizes Patrice Howard and Michelle Ford.

Presentations:

Communications/Public Relations: Stan Alleyne presented on the importance of a communication position in school districts.

Community Schools: Health Resource Center (HRC): Patrice Howard, Stephanie Ptak, Dan-neya Yancey, and Molubah presented an update on the Health Resource Center services and utilization.

Worlds Best Workforce Update 2015-2016: Michelle Ford

Our Focus: 1. All children are ready for school. 2. All 3rd graders can read at grade level. 3.

All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed. 4. All students are ready for career and college. 5. All students graduate from high school.

Action Items:

Motion by John Solomon, second by Erika Schulz to approve Service Employees International 284 (Educational Assistants and Clerical) 2016-2018 Contracts. No abstentions, motion carried.

Motion by Erika Schulz, second by John Solomon to approve Kelly Services banner to promote hiring reserve teachers. No abstentions, motion carried.

School Board Member Reports:

Cheryl Jechorek brought to attention the MSBA Delegate Assembly Manual with resolutions that came from various school districts around the state. One resolution which the Board coauthored.

Superintendent Report: Reactions after the Presidential Elections have brought racism and racist acts to happen at schools around the state and around the country, none at Brooklyn Center.

Locally, our district has been engaged in racial equity work for the last two years which has led us to be better prepared to engage fully in this conversation for the benefit of our students.

Motion by John Solomon, second by Jeff Palm to adjourn meeting at 8:32pm.

