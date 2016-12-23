A shortage of hot holiday community meal options in Crystal and Robbinsdale

A stronger effort could be made to accommodate the underserved and underprivileged

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

The holidays can be a lonely time for many, with underserved members of the population left feeling particularly overlooked. Year-round challenges like poverty, isolation, and homelesseness are exacerbated during holidays when those of us coming from positions of privilege are warm, well-fed, and among friends and family, sharing the tradition of a holiday celebration.

Bearing this in mind after a very positive interaction with two homeless gentlemen in Minneapolis recently, I started researching my options for volunteering on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to help serve meals and spend time with someone who may otherwise spend the weekend alone. Years ago, when I lived in the south, I volunteered at a soup kitchen for several Thanksgivings. This year, I realized I wanted to return to volunteering my time on a holiday, which also usually functions as an opportunity to sit down and spend time with elderly, homeless or disabled people and sharing the holiday with people who don’t have access to the luxury of a holiday tradition.

As I was researching where I could volunteer over the Christmas weekend in Minneapolis or St. Paul, I realized it might be a great community resource to put together an article containing a cohesive list of where Crystal and Robbinsdale residents can do the same. My hope is raising awareness of any need for more help, as well as stimulating more interest in serving underprivileged members of the community. The lack of such a list anywhere online made it seem that much more important for people on both the giving and receiving end to be made aware of their options.

I’m writing this column in lieu of the original news article because I came up short in my search. After a couple days of searching online and calling around, I couldn’t find a single sit-down, free holiday meal in either community, and could only identify Meals on Wheels as a delivery option for a holiday meal – which the representative I spoke with said would be delivered the Friday before (the offices are closed on weekends), and that the meal could be refrigerated and re-heated on the actual holiday. That’s definitely an important and noble cause from a great organization that does critical work all year, but still not quite what I was hoping to find to meet my specific goals (however, I was informed Meals on Wheels is in particular need of volunteers all winter long, so a story on that is forthcoming).

NEAR Food Shelf in Crystal has a similar situation. The group spends much of November and December boxing holiday meals for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, which current clients will receive with their December pickups and which people can sign up for through Dec. 22. These boxes include turkey or ham, as well as dry baking supplies and a few treats, like cookies. The organization offers invaluable year-round, as well as holiday services, to the community, including hosting a Dec. 10 toy pickup day where low-income families came to browse through free items for gift-giving. NEAR also asks for volunteers throughout the season to help package the boxes. However, as was the case with Meals on Wheels, this particular service doesn’t quite match up with the type of holiday volunteer opportunity I had been searching for: helping to serve a hot meal served in-person, on the actual holiday, making people feel less alone on a national day of celebration.

When I called United Way to learn of any listings in their database for Crystal and Robbinsdale, I was told there was actually a shortage of listings for those towns this year, while in years past there had typically been something. The woman I spoke with told me there may be unadvertised events or services, so I want to make sure I’m not missing something here that’s not prominently listed. If I am, I would sincerely appreciate being informed of those events or services.

I recognize the numerous organizations that work hard to serve the community all year, and that it may just be a year when hardships have fallen upon everyone, and perhaps there just aren’t the resources that there have been in years past to serve a large number of people. However, I do believe in the power of people coming together to make things happen, and would like to use this as a forum to suggest that more emphasis and effort could be placed on providing this invaluable service, ensuring nobody is forced to spend thier holiday in solitude.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]