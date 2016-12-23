Brooklyn Park, Champlin councils review plans for 109th Avenue

The Brooklyn Park and Champlin city councils reviewed plans for reviewed preliminary layout plans for the reconstruction of 109th Avenue between Jefferson Highway and Winnetka Avenue during work sessions Nov. 28 and Dec. 12.

No plans were finalized at these meetings. Rather, using three layout plans with varying design elements, the councils discussed their vision for the roadway in the context of these early layout drafts.

With further input from each council and residents of both cities, an approved layout, a feasibility report and 30 percent of the finished plans are expected to be prepared by fall 2017. Construction would begin sometime after 2020.

Lee Gustafson, project manager for WSB and Associates, said during the Brooklyn Park meeting that cost estimates will be prepared once WSB finishes getting feedback from councils and residents and evaluates stormwater drainage needs. At that time, two final layout designs based on the feedback will be presented. An aerial view of 109th Avenue. (Submitted graphic)

Gustafson said the design features could be interchanged between layouts, and these layouts were a good way to show all the possible design elements. Brooklyn Park City Engineer Jesse Struve said that all three designs were feasible for this project.

The three layouts the council reviewed featured a variety of design options. The intersection of 109th Avenue and Winnetka Avenue was the same in all three designs, retaining an existing traffic signal. All three designs also retain a traffic signal at the 169 intersection.

The speed limit on 109th Avenue would not change after this construction.

The first design was a typical four-lane, divided street layout. It included access to Xylon Lane, Xylon Avenue, Zeland Avenue and the businesses north of 109th and east of Jefferson Highway.

A second design contained two roundabouts, one at the intersection of 109th Avenue and one at Xylon Lane and one at Jefferson Highway.

The roundabout would extend another 152 feet to the south onto privately-owned land. Brooklyn Park Councilmember Peter Crema said he opposed the roundabout at Xylon because it has the largest impact on this private land.

Brooklyn Park Councilmember Susan Pha said that, while she would support a roundabout on slow streets with low traffic, in this case, a roundabout was not the best option. She said a roundabout at this location could possibly limit growth and future development at the surrounding properties.

Brooklyn Park Councilmember Rich Gates said he was not in favor of roundabouts on this project, unless they restrict truck traffic on 109th Avenue. Brooklyn Park Councilmember Bob Mata also said he was not in favor of a roundabout in this instance.

A proposed one-way in and out system connecting Xylon Lane and Xylon Avenue to 109th Avenue was featured in the third design. That is, there would be a one-way exit off of 109 Avenue to Xylon Lane into Champlin. Likewise, access to 109th Avenue from the north would be heading southbound one way on Xylon Avenue. A traffic signal controlling the intersection was also proposed.

Mata said he preferred the first and third layouts over the second, and that the council needs to contact the developer who owns the land to the south of 109th Avenue for feedback. Councilmember Terry Parks also said he preferred the first and third layouts, with more typical designs. Pha said she supported the first option with traditional four-way intersections.

