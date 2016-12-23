Noble Elementary students treated to shopping spree with Golden Valley police

Golden Valley Officer Scott Goebel shops with one of 10 students from Noble Elementary School during the Dec. 8 Shop With a Cop at the Minnetonka Target. (Submitted photos)

For the second year in a row, the Golden Valley Police Department hosted a Shop With a Cop event for 10 lucky students.

On Dec. 8, nine police officers, one community service officer and a police department administrative assistant strolled through the aisles of Target in Minnetonka with 10 Noble Elementary School students and their families.

Noble Elementary staff members selected students based on their needs.

This year, the police department raised $4,409 for the event. Each child received a gift card that allotted $50 per family member on their shopping list. Families ranged in size from three to eight members.

Unbeknownst to the children, police department staff members shopped for them Dave Kuhnly browses the toy aisle with two area youth during the Dec. 8 Shop With a Cop at the Minnetonka Target.

prior to the event. The staff members spent $75 on each child and purchased items from their wish list. Items on the wish lists including hats and gloves, snow pants, boots and small toys.

After the shopping, the children returned to the police department to wrap their presents and indulge in a pizza dinner with the officers. A few city staff members joined them for dinner.

Before going home, each child received the large bag of presents staff members purchased for them.

“They were excited to get those,” said Amanda Johnson, administrative assistant at the department. “We were able to buy them above and beyond what was listed on their wish lists.”

Both last year’s and this year’s event were collaborations between Golden Valley Police Department and Noble Elementary. Shop With a Cop is a way for area youth to get to know their local law enforcement officials and allows officers the opportunity to give back to the children within their community.

“This event is very exciting for the kids and staff involved,” Johnson said. “It is such a neat experience for the kids to see that the officers care about them and want to spend time with them. And the staff is just as touched to see the excitement the kids have while getting to choose gifts for their families. It’s a rewarding bonding experience to say the least.”

