Santa Cop program brings joy to needy

After 25 years, Brooklyn Park’s Santa is parking his sleigh for good. Well, Brooklyn Park’s first Santa Cop, that is. Steve Flesland, a retired police officer, made his final rounds in the Santa Cop program this year.

Flesland started Brooklyn Park’s Santa Cop program back in 1992, he said. He and another officer bought a crate of oranges and candy canes and walked around Village North Shopping Center, handing the fruits out to shoppers while dressed as Santa Claus, Flesland said.

“At that time, I was working crime prevention,” Flesland said. “I saw a need for some cheer, and to try to do that, I simply went out, purchased a case of oranges, and went through various businesses, greeted the people that were in the business, some of the proprietors, the children that were shopping and so forth, and just met with them, communicated with them, visited with them, gave them an orange, gave them some candy canes and was on my way.

“Well, apparently different people thought that was a pretty good idea,” Flesland added. “And it’s continued ever since.”

The next year, Flesland decided to work on some more serious Santa-themed community outreach. He began making surprise visits to families the police department knew were in need of help and good tidings during the holiday season. Rather than show up bearing oranges and candy, he started bringing groceries and toys, he said.

Though Flesland has retired, he has returned every year to dress as Santa and ride along with the program. Along with both a uniformed officer and a plain clothes officer, Flesland offers the family’s children a stuffed animal and candy, while parents are pulled aside and offered unwrapped gifts, a grocery store gift card and a handmade quilt donated to the force. Steve Flesland, left, with Deputy Chief Mark Bruley, middle, and Gerry Gibbs, right, crime prevention coordinator. Flesland started the Santa Cop program in 1992. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

Parents can choose to wrap the gifts and give them to their children, or tell them the gifts came from the police department, if they so choose. Families are also given basic hygiene products such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, Flesland said.

The crime prevention unit gathers the names of needy families from a variety of sources, ranging from internal contacts to teacher recommendations. This year, the force will visit 24 families with a total of 75 kids, said Gerry Gibbs, crime prevention coordinator.

“These are kids that have had a lot of unfortunate things happen in their lives and we happen to know about because we’re the police, and we were the ones who got called there for that particular event,” said Gibbs. “So the officers do an excellent job of keeping in mind who those families are and referring those names over to me,” she said.

“I think it means an awful lot to that family,” Flesland said. “Many of these homes have nothing, and I mean nothing. They don’t even have a chair to sit on, let alone a table,” he said.

Gibbs said the element of surprise helps make the visits jovial.

“The other fun part about the program is, they don’t know that were coming,” Gibbs said. “This is a surprise to the families, so we’re not only getting the kids all excited, but sometimes the parents are even more surprised and act really pleased while we’re there, more so than the kids,” she said. “It’s the most rewarding thing we do.”

“It’s going stronger than ever today,” said Mark Bruley, deputy chief of the Brooklyn Park Police Department. “And that’s pretty exciting because you think about all the things going around the nation about police being involved in community engagement, and here, 25 years ago, there’s no better example of community engagement than when officer Flesland decided, ‘I’m going to go out in the community.’

“The plan is to keep it going for a very long time,” Bruley added.

Gibbs said the visits can be very emotional. Last year, they stopped by a household that had lost a young son a few weeks earlier, and the surviving teenage siblings were having a rough time.

“Part of the reason we wanted to go there is we knew there were four other children in family, and we knew this was going to be a really hard time for the family,” Gibbs said. “And we knew as much as they were suffering and going through grieving, we could at least be there for 15 or 20 minutes and bring joy into their lives, and bring something positive.

“By the time we left, even the teenagers were hugging Santa, and the mom kept asking me, ‘Who told you about us? Who told you about us?,’” Gibbs added. “And we just told her we had gotten a little sign from heaven that it was our duty to show up that night and say ‘hi.’ It was just a really nice, nice visit.”

And while the police would show up at the houses in a squad car rather than a sleigh, Flesland has tried to keep some holiday mystique surrounding his visits.

“Numerous times, people would say ‘Well, who are you?’ and I’d say, ‘Well, can’t you figure that out?” Flesland said. “So often times I’d say, ‘My initials are S.C.’”

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]