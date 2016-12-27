Golden Valley teen changes lives one goat at a time

Give a Goat, an organization started by Golden Valley’s Dante Reminick, provides goats to orphans in Uganda. The goats produce milk which can be sold to pay for food and education. (Submitted photo)

A trip to Uganda in December 2013 and a lesson about goats forever changed Dante Reminick’s life.

Reminick, a 16-year-old sophomore at Hopkins High School and Golden Valley resident, reflected on the experience.

The trip was meant to celebrate a special birthday and religious milestone, his bar mitzvah.

While in Uganda playing soccer with some of the local youth, Reminick noticed a boy sitting off to the side. His face hidden in his arms, he said.

He asked the boy what was bothering him but received no reply. He then asked another boy who said three words that changed Reminick’s perspective on life.

“He is hungry,” Reminick recalls the other boy saying.

“At the time it hit me really hard because I realized he didn’t need snacks out of the snack cabinet, that he was actually really malnourished and starving,” Reminick said.

Reminick quickly realized how different Uganda was from the United States.

“Education and food are not things that come in tandem in Uganda,” he said. “You either pay for one or for the other. You don’t pay for both of them, which is something we really take for granted in the U.S.”

The teen went to the town’s leader to ask what he could do to help.

“Goats,” he recalled the leader saying.

“When he said goats I was kind of taken off because I’ve never touched or dealt with a goat in my entire life but I saw that it could make a difference,” Reminick said.

The leader explained to him how goats help orphaned children in their community.

Reminick returned home and began researching the logistics of providing goats to those in need, specifically to orphaned children.

Orphans in Africa often live with extended family members and treated poorly, according to Reminick.

Soon after the teen began researching, Give a Goat was born.

How it works

Give a Goat partners with another Golden Valley-based organization, Global Village Connect, to make it all possible.

Give a Goat raises funds and passes those funds to Global Village Connect, which works with their partner in Uganda, Moses Mubala. Mubala buys the best producing goats he can find, has the animals immunized and brought to the village.

A $125 donation covers the cost of a goat, training and all other associated fees.

The goat becomes a micro business for the child. Goats provide milk that can be consumed or sold. On average, a goat can produce 6-10 cups of milk per day, which can then be sold for $1.75 per day.

Reminick describes keeping a goat as a lucrative business, because the average salary in Uganda is only $1 per day.

Education is also a major issue in Africa. Four of 10 children in the country do not complete primary school.

Money earned from the sale of goat’s milk can be used to pay, for not only nourishing food, but for proper education.

The unique part about Give a Goat is that it is self-sustaining, Reminick said.

“I wanted to separate myself from other people who were just giving handouts that could be used up and depleted really easily” he said.

Before a child can earn a goat, he or she must sign a memorandum of understanding that states he or she will participate in the pay it forward plan. The plan specifies that after a goat gives birth to a litter, that child must give at least one of the kids, the offspring, to another child in need.

Goats typically birth litters of two or three kids per birthing cycle and have two birthing cycles per year.

The remaining kids can be sold for profit.

The new recipient of their goat must also sign the memorandum and the process repeats. That way, if the organization were to stop giving funds for any reason, the project would continue. Give a Goat has provided approximately 500 goats to orphans in Uganda. Thanks to the pay it forward plan, which ensures that each goat recipient gives a goat to another orphan, there are nearly 3,800 goats helping children pay for food and education. (Submitted photo)

To date, Reminick estimates the organization has provided approximately 500 goats to Ugandan children in need. However, he believes there to be approximately 3,800 goats helping children earn money for food and schooling thanks to the pay it forward plan.

Reminick is responsible for marketing and fundraising for the organization and his mother, Joanne Trangle, president and CEO of Global Village Connect, handles the economics and logistics.

“Dante is extremely motivated and passionate when he finds something he cares about,” Trangle said. “He’s very independent and works hard.”

A leader of an organization helping people in need around the world herself, Trangle was thrilled when her son proposed the idea for Give a Goat.

“He’s a person who has always been a caregiver,” she said. “I thought it was a great decision and am happy to do whatever I can to help him in his endeavor.”

Trangle is proud to see her son making a difference.

“I have seen firsthand the impact he’s making in a lot of kids lives,” she said. “It’s really wonderful and it can be life changing to give kids an opportunity to go to school. I hope he will be able to go back (to Uganda) soon and see the impact he’s making.”

Reminick hopes to return to Uganda in 2017. It would be his first trip there since starting Give a Goat.

Moving forward

Reminick is trying to reach out to large corporations in the area in hopes of creating partnerships that can further benefit the program.

The organization also seeks additional youth involvement. To do so, Reminick wants to create a youth board that can help fundraise and spread the word.

“Because that’s really what makes the difference,” he said.

Thus far, Give a Goat has helped orphaned children in central Uganda, but Reminick hopes to expand to Tanzania.

Currently, the program is focused on eastern Africa, where goats can make a difference, but Reminick recognizes that other areas of the world need different types of help.

“One definite limitation on the Give a Goat program is that goats are not beneficial everywhere,” he said. “You can’t help refugees in Syria with goats, which is something I think we’re definitely going to need to develop in our project.”

Other interests

When Reminick is not working on his organization, he is involved in DECA , a business entrepreneurship club through his high school, plays ultimate frisbee and practices Brazilian jiu jitsu.

He enjoys spending time with friends and traveling.

“Traveling is really fun for me,” he said.

After graduation, Reminick is interested in pursuing medicine or a another scientific field in college.

For more information, visit giveagoat.weebly.com.

