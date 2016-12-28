Aerorspace engineering class at Cooper High School test launches hand-built gliders

< > Teacher Tim Fitze, at left, sits in his classroom as senior Jerod Amerson works on sanding down his wings to create a more aerodynamic design for his next launch attempt. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

Students in Tim Fitze’s aerospace engineering class at Cooper High School built wooden gliders as part of their year-long class on aviation engineering. Students have been test-launching the gliders at various intervals of the building process.

The class, which Fitze says is one of only three or four similar classes in the metro area, takes students through the basics of engineering through robotics. The projects begin with gliders, then move into simulation software and rocket launches, with robot construction capping the year off. The classroom is equipped with two 3-D printers that enable students to custom-build parts for their projects, which are designed in professional CAD software.

Senior Dominic Quewon’s glider landed only an inch short of the longest launch distance. “My design was built off the top of my head. I worked everything from scratch, and I revised everything I started from the Area 52 program,” Quewon said. “We had a couple of test runs two days prior, but today was the final testing day. After every launch, we would fail and revise, and every time it would get better.”

Quewon said he really enjoys the class. “I’m learning a lot. It’s something I want to do in the future, and I just hope to go far in (the field).”