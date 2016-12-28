Brooklyn Center police reviewing incident between officer and citizen

Brooklyn Center police are reviewing a video that was shared on social media.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is analyzing and evaluating a reported incident between an officer and a citizen after a video of the alleged incident was shared on Facebook.

In a release sent to the Sun Post on Dec. 28, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that a heated encounter between a police officer and a suspect wanted in a crime was shared on the department’s Facebook page earlier that morning. The original video can be seen here.

In a video that was later shared by the “BlackLivesMatter Saint Paul” Facebook page and then shared on the BCPD’s page by a Facebook user, an unnamed officer can be seen telling a suspect to get down on the ground in a parking lot in Brooklyn Center. The suspect is seen exiting the passenger side door of a white minivan and immediately laying down on the ground while the officer repeatedly tells the person to stay down and not move. The officer then yells, “Don’t reach for anything! You want to get shot?” It is not clear in the video if the suspect was reaching for anything, or if the suspect had a weapon on their person.

The officer in the video is then heard saying, “I’ll put two in the back of your head if you move again, you understand me?” The suspect is then seen putting their hands behind their back while still laying face down on the ground.

The original video was originally posted on Facebook on Dec. 27, and has been shared 851 times as of this writing, accruing over 36,000 views.

“The suspect was wanted in a crime and was actively evading law enforcement,” said Gannon in his statement. “While the use of a forceful command may be necessary to ensure the safety of both the person being given the command and the officer, threatening language is never appropriate or acceptable. We take all matters of conduct by our officers seriously.”

The statement went on to note that neither the officer or the suspect were injured, and that the incident was similarly captured in part by the officer’s in-car audio/video system. The BCPD said that the incident is currently being reviewed, but did not offer any details on when and where the incident took place, nor did they name the officer in question or what crime the suspect had committed.

The Sun Post will update this story as more information becomes available.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]