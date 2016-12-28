Brooklyn Center drug sting leads to arrest

A drug sting in Brooklyn Center led to the arrest of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with a narcotics-related death earlier this year.

Russell Jemiel Cage, 39, was arrested Dec. 14 after being charged with selling heroin to a confidential informant in a sting that took place in the Brooklyn Center Walmart parking lot, on the 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing. In addition to being charged with two felony counts of third-degree narcotic sales, Cage was also charged with third-degree murder in relation to the July 4 overdose death of St. Louis Park resident Emily Briones.

According to the criminal complaint, Briones was transported to Minneapolis’ Abbott Northwestern Hospital on June 30 of this year by an acquaintance, with Briones being unresponsive from then until her death half a week later. It was determined that Briones died from multiple organ failure brought about by a heroin overdose.

Per the complaint, officers learned that Briones and her female acquaintance met with a man later identified as Cage to purchase heroin June 30, meeting behind a McDonald’s. The acquaintance told officers that on the ride home after Briones acquired the drugs from Cage, Briones noted not feeling well, eventually vomiting before she became unresponsive. The acquaintance immediately drove Briones to the hospital where she later eventually died.

On Dec. 14, police arranged for an informant to meet with Cage in a drug sale sting at the Brooklyn Center Walmart lot. According to the complaint, the exchange occurred as planned, with Cage selling the informant 0.42 grams of heroin.

After the informant confirmed the exchange, officers arrested Cage. The heroin that was sold was later field tested positive, and officers also found nine baggies of heroin and crack cocaine on Cage’s person. The crack cocaine totaled 0.99 grams, and the heroin totaled 0.9 grams, with all baggies field testing positive.

Each of Cage’s third-degree narcotics sale charges could see up to 20 years in prison each if convicted, while the third-degree murder charge could see up to 25 years in prison. Per the Hennepin County Jail website, Cage’s bail was set at $250,000, and his next court appearance is Jan. 17.

