UPDATED: Brooklyn Center police reviewing incident between officer and citizen

Brooklyn Center police are reviewing a video that was shared on social media.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department is analyzing and evaluating a reported incident between an officer and a citizen after a video of the alleged incident was shared on Facebook.

In a release sent to the Sun Post on Dec. 28, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said that a heated encounter between a police officer and a suspect wanted in a crime was shared on the department’s Facebook page earlier that morning. The original video can be seen here.

In a video that was later shared by the “BlackLivesMatter Saint Paul” Facebook page and then shared on the BCPD’s page by a Facebook user, an unnamed officer can be seen telling a suspect to get down on the ground in what appears to be the parking lot of the Brooklyn Center Walmart. The suspect is seen exiting the passenger side door of a white minivan and immediately laying down on the ground while the officer repeatedly tells the person to stay down and not move. The officer then yells, “Don’t reach for anything! You want to get shot?” It is not clear in the video if the suspect was reaching for anything, or if the suspect had a weapon on their person.

The officer in the video is then heard saying, “I’ll put two in the back of your head if you move again, you understand me?” The suspect is then seen putting their hands behind their back while still laying face down on the ground.

The original video was originally posted by Cash Ashford on Facebook on Dec. 27, and has been shared 947 times as of this writing, accruing over 44,000 views.

“The suspect was wanted in a crime and was actively evading law enforcement,” said Gannon in his statement. “While the use of a forceful command may be necessary to ensure the safety of both the person being given the command and the officer, threatening language is never appropriate or acceptable. We take all matters of conduct by our officers seriously.”

The statement went on to note that neither the officer or the suspect were injured, and that the incident was similarly captured in part by the officer’s in-car audio/video system. The BCPD said that the incident is currently being reviewed, but did not offer any details on when and where the incident took place, nor did they name the officer in question or what crime the suspect had committed. The Sun Post contacted the police department to confirm when and where the incident took place, but BCPD Cmdr. Tony Gruenig declined to comment, citing the active investigation.

Rease Joseph William Foye-Finch (Photo courtesy of the Brooklyn Center Police Department)

UPDATE: The Brooklyn Center Police Department has issued a new statement following media requests on the aforementioned incident. According to the statement, the arrested party was 19-year-old Rease Joseph William Foye-Finch. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 around 2:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Center Walmart at 1200 Shingle Creek Crossing.

According to the statement, Foye-Finch’s offenses included fleeing officers, being in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, and he reportedly has a warrant for his arrest out by Hubbard County for a failure to appear in court.

Contact Christiaan Tarbox at [email protected]