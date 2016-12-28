Coffee talk with Dogwood Coffee Co. is Jan. 5

Coffee enthusiasts are invited to “Coffee Talk with Dogwood Coffee Co.” 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Covenant Village of Golden Valley, 5800 St. Croix Ave. N.

A java expert will teach attendees about coffee types, underlying flavors and how coffee is roasted.

There is no fee to attend but reservations are required.

Info: 877-804-7017 or covenantvillageofgoldenvalley.org