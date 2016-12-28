Crystal Council approves a series of 2017 resolutions at Dec. 20 meeting

Final phase of alley reconstructions, environmental testing at Becker Park, and union contract adopted by council members

The Crystal City Council approved a series of resolutions at a Dec. 20 council meeting for the upcoming year. Among the resolutions were an alley reconstruction feasibility report, dealing with the last of the remaining alley projects, a Becker Park environmental site assessment, and a contract agreement with Local Union 49, which consists of city public works employees.

2017 final alley reconstruction project

Four alleys and 49 properties in the project area will be affected. The project, which is comparable in scope to previous reconstruction projects, includes a private driveway program and a sanitary sewer program, although there are no sanitary sewers running through the four alleys being reconstructed.

Reconstruction efforts for the final four alleys are spread throughout the city. Public Works Director Mark Ray presented the feasibility report, which provided indications of the types of repairs needed, primarily upgrades to sewage catch basins, pavement replacements and drainage improvements. The alleys, which Ray pointed out are currently 14 feet wide, are expected to be 12 feet wide after the reconstruction.

The project is anticipated to cost $209,630, with 60 percent of the cost assessed through flat rates per property of an estimated $2,567, ultimately to be determined once construction is complete, and 40 percent coming from the storm water fund. Properties being assessed have the option to prepay all or part of the assessment fee, or to add part or all of the cost to a property tax statement for 10 years, beginning in 2018 at a 4.5 percent rate of interest.

Becker Park environmental assessment

The property impacted by the Becker Park infiltration project was previously the site of a dry cleaner and an auto mechanic shop, which potentially left residual chemicals used in those respective businesses.

The council adopted a resolution to conduct a phase II environmental site assessment before signing a contract, which will include soil testing to help detect potential environmental contaminants.

Public works union contract agreement

Assistant City Manager Kim Therres presented a contract request from Local Union 49, which consists of the city’s public works department. The contract includes a 2.5 percent wage adjustment as well as a 50-cent market adjustment for 2017 and 2018.

“It also covers the employer contributions toward the health insurance premiums,” Therres said. The 2017 adopted budget contains funding for the contract’s requests, Therres added. The council approved the motion for all of the items in the contract.

