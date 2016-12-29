Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT
TO CERTIFICATE
OF ASSUMED NAME
Minnesota Statutes, 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME:
Ellen Trucking
PRINCIPAL PLACE
OF BUSINESS:
2800 Hillsboro Avenue, #217
New Hope, MN 55427
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Ricardo Balkaran Jewram
2800 Hillsboro Avenue
New Hope, MN 55427
This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 1765034-2
Originally filed on March 21, 2006
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: December 19, 2016
SIGNED BY: Ricardo Balkaran Jewram
Published in the
New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post
December 29, 2016
January 5, 2017
635814