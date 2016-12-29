Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE AMENDMENT

TO CERTIFICATE

OF ASSUMED NAME

Minnesota Statutes, 333

The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable consumers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.

ASSUMED NAME:

Ellen Trucking

PRINCIPAL PLACE

OF BUSINESS:

2800 Hillsboro Avenue, #217

New Hope, MN 55427

NAMEHOLDER(S):

Ricardo Balkaran Jewram

2800 Hillsboro Avenue

New Hope, MN 55427

This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number 1765034-2

Originally filed on March 21, 2006

I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

DATE FILED: December 19, 2016

SIGNED BY: Ricardo Balkaran Jewram

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

December 29, 2016

January 5, 2017

635814