Community offers support after Can Do Canines theft

The New Hope community rallied around one of its own, Can Do Canines, after the organization’s van tires were stolen Christmas Eve.

An employee at Can Do Canines, a nonprofit that trains assistance dogs and provides them to people living with disabilities at no charge, noticed one of the vans hoisted up on jacks Dec. 24.

All four wheels and tires were stolen in addition to other minor damages to the vehicle.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, when most of Can Do Canines’ employees returned to work after the holiday weekend, Kirk Sondergren, manager of Tires Plus in New Hope, called offering help.

“We offered to put new wheels and tires on (the van) at no charge,” he said. “They were definitely pretty excited about that.”

Sondergren learned about the incident from a customer who saw it in the news.

“It’s definitely someone that’s local here in our community,” he recalled saying. “I’ll reach out and see if there is anything we could do.”

A few hours later, the van had new wheels, tires, which were fitted with theft-proof lug nuts, and an oil change.

Sondergren said the equipment and labor would have cost roughly $1,000.

“It was a very generous thing to do,” said Alan Peters, Can Do Canines executive director. “It allowed us to get our van right back on the road.”

The van is used daily to transport rescue dogs from shelters, bring dogs to the veterinarian and other errands.

On Tuesday morning, the van was scheduled to transport nine puppies and their mother to a prison where they would be trained by inmates.

Those animals did get to the prison using a different vehicle.

“To have the tires gone was a big disruption of our business,” Peters said.

Additional support came flooding in as businesses, mechanics, handymen and community members offered resources, skills and monetary donations.

According to Can Do Canines, donated money will go toward replacing the cracked windshield on the van and fixing maintenance issues on the organization’s other vehicles.

