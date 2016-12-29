Golden Valley reduces 2017 levy, budget remains the same

Adjustments to Golden Valley’s tax levy means savings for city residents.

On Dec. 6, the Golden Valley City Council reviewed staff-recommended changes before approving the final 2017 city budget and tax levy.

The approved tax levy is $21.5 million, an increase of 8.7 percent from 2016.

The preliminary levy, approved in September, of $21.7 million included bond payments for the construction of the new $18.2 million Brookview Community Center, general operations and the bonded debt levy to pay for streets and equipment.

The staff-recommended changes included saving $20,000 on lobbyist expenses, $10,000 from the Douglas Drive streetscape project, $25,000 for lilac planting, and $13,000 for street rating. An additional expenditure in 2017 is $29,310 in funding for school resources officer at Robbinsdale Area Schools..

In total, $131,700 was reduced from the preliminary tax levy to the final tax levy.

According to Finance Director Sue Virnig, based on the preliminary levy, a median valued home of $262,000 would incur roughly $1,397 in city property taxes next year, an increase of $68.72 for the year.

The $131,700 reduction will lower the increase to $59.80 for the year for a median valued home.

Ever wonder where exactly city taxes go?

A median monthly tax bill of $115.69 provides $26.08 toward police services, $24.74 for physical development, $23.60 for street debt service, $15.43 for administration, $6.59 for Brookview Community Center debt service, $5.92 for fire service, $5.05 for parks and recreation, $4.51 for equipment debt service and $3.77 saved for future capital improvement projects.

Property owners in the city will contribute nearly $15 million to the $21.5 million budget through property taxes. That is a 3.8 percent increase from 2016. The remainder of the funding includes $217,000 from licenses, $840,000 from permits, $268,000 from state grants, $1.5 million from charges for services, $300,000 in fines and forfeitures, $75,000 in interest on investments and $233,000 in miscellaneous revenue.

Golden Valley is expected to receive $252,440 in local government aid to help lower the levy. That is the same amount as last year.

The 2017 property tax levy includes about $6.5 million for bonded debt, including approximately $849,000 for certificates of indebtedness, $4.46 million for street improvement bonds and $1.2 million in bonds for the Brookview Community Center.

Fiscal disparities is also a topic of discussion each year during budget time in Golden Valley.

Due to Golden Valley’s flourishing commercial industry, its fiscal capacity is above the metro area average, making the city a contributor toward fiscal disparities.

Fiscal disparities is a way to evenly distribute commercial revenue throughout the Twin Cities and is a process that dates back to the 1970s. According to Virnig, Golden Valley contributes roughly $4.8 million to the fiscal disparities funding pool.

No one from the public addressed the council about the budget during the meeting.

Before taking the vote, council members expressed their gratitude to Virnig and other staff members for their hard work.

“I would like to commend city staff for their efforts in keeping our budgets in focus and under control,” said Councilmember Larry Fonnest.

Councilmember Joanie Clausen agreed, saying the city started with a more than 10 percent increase and reduced the increase over time to 8.7 percent.

“This is always really hard because (the cost of) everything goes up,” Clausen said. “I know our residents would like to see the taxes go down. I think we really worked hard. We did take a few things off (the budget) that we didn’t think we absolutely needed to have. We’re also citizens, we also have to pay those taxes.”

Several council members addressed the new community center and how that affected this year’s budget and taxes.

“If folks at home have been watching this over the course of these many months as we’ve looked at the budget and as we’ve looked specifically the new Brookview rollout, we have tried as a council and as a staff to hit the calendar dates just right,” Fonnest said. “We’ve been fortunate in doing that in terms of the letting of bids on the project. We hit that just right, came in with some bids that were very favorable to the city.”

Councilmember Andy Snope also believed this to be the perfect time for Golden Valley to replace Brookview Community Center.

“If we had not had the community center there (in the budget), we probably wouldn’t be looking at an increase at all, or a very slight one, which means that we’re still providing those great services that everyone expects and we’re being real lean on things and operating at which a city is supposed to,” Snope said.

Snope also believes the city’s tax base is growing, which is encouraging for the future when taxes can be less burdensome for everyone.

Contact Gina Purcell at [email protected]