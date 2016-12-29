Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

APPLICANT: Michael Haggerty
REQUEST: Plat to adjust the property line between two residential lots
LOCATION: 6524-6526 West Broadway Avenue
TIME OF HEARING: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:00 p.m.- City Hall Council Chambers
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
1) You may attend the hearing and state your comments;
2) You may send a letter before the hearing to the Department of Community Development, Planning Division, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, or fax us at 763-493-8391; or
3) You may send an e-mail to [email protected]
If you want your comments to be made a part of the public record, your letter, e-mail or fax must state your first and last name and your address. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
ANY QUESTIONS: Please contact the Planning Division at 763-493-8056 or direct your call to Todd Larson, Senior Planner, at 763-493-8069 with the following information:
Case #: 16-132
Project Name: Haggerty Estates
You may visit the Planning Division in City Hall (5200 85th Ave N, Brooklyn Park) during business hours to discuss the proposal or visit our website after October 7th, 2016 at http://www.brooklynpark.org/commissions/planning
