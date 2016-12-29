Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL

PROPOSED ZONING CODE TEXT AMENDMENT PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 7:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017

CRYSTAL CITY HALL (4141 DOUGLAS DR N)

The Crystal Planning Commission will consider a Zoning Code Text Amendment application to amend the requirements for impound lots.

General summary of the proposal:

Randy Bickmann of Minnesota Grinding, 5400 Douglas Drive North, would like to locate an impound lot in the rear of his property. According to the citys zoning code, impound lots are not allowed on properties that abut a collector or arterial street. The applicants property does abut a collector street, Douglas Drive North, but the proposed impound lot would instead abut Hanson Court, a local street. Mr. Bickmann is requesting to amend the zoning code so that impound lots are allowed if the impound lot itself does not abut a collector or arterial street, even though the property does.

If the zoning code text amendment is approved by the City Council, the applicant intends to submit a conditional use permit to locate an impound lot on his property.

The public is invited to view the proposal at Crystal City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at www.crystalmn.gov/city_departments/land_use_applications.php. The Planning Commission staff report will be available for viewing after January 6th at the same weblink.

To discuss the proposal or submit written comments for the record, please contact Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal, MN 55422, [email protected] or 763-531-1142.

To speak directly to the Planning Commission, please attend the public hearing on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Crystal City Hall.

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Crystal will meet on January 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, in said City, to consider a Zoning Code Text Amendment to amend the citys requirements for impound lots. After holding the public hearing, the Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council for their meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Persons desiring to be heard are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments prior to the date of the hearing to: Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422. Auxiliary aids for handicap persons are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Clerk at 763-531-1145 to make arrangements. Deaf and Hard of Hearing callers should contact the Minnesota Relay Service at 800-627-3529 V/TTY or call 711 to be connected to a TTY.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

December 29, 2016

