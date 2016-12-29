Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CRYSTAL PROPOSED CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION FOR DAVE DUBAY

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 7:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017

CRYSTAL CITY HALL (4141 DOUGLAS DR N)

The Crystal Planning Commission will consider a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application from Dave Dubay to operate Lube Liquor store at 5924 West Broadway Avenue (existing location of Maddies Discount Liquor store) until 10 PM.

General summary of the proposal:

Dave Dubay is proposing to purchase the existing Maddies Discount Liquor store at 5924 West Broadway and re-open it as another liquor store, Lube Liquor. The property is zoned Neighborhood Commercial (C-1) and city regulations require that retail stores within that district are only allowed to be open from 6 am to 9 pm. The City Council may extend these hours through an approved conditional use permit.

Mr. Dubay is requesting a conditional use permit to allow his liquor store to remain open until 10 pm, Monday through Saturday.

The public is invited to view the proposal at Crystal City Hall during normal business hours or on the city website at www.crystalmn.gov/city_departments/land_use_applications.php. The Planning Commission staff report will be available for viewing after January 6th at the same weblink.

To discuss the proposal or submit written comments for the record, please contact Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr. N., Crystal, MN 55422, [email protected] or 763-531-1142.

To speak directly to the Planning Commission, please attend the public hearing on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Crystal City Hall.

LEGAL NOTICE: Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Crystal will meet on January 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Crystal City Hall, 4141 Douglas Drive North, in said City, to consider a Conditional Use Permit for Dave Dubay to operate a liquor store until 10 pm at 5924 West Broadway Avenue. After holding the public hearing, the Commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council for their meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Persons desiring to be heard are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing. Persons unable to attend may submit written comments prior to the date of the hearing to: Dan Olson, City of Crystal, 4141 Douglas Dr N, Crystal MN 55422. Auxiliary aids for handicap persons are available upon request at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Clerk at 763-531-1145 to make arrangements. Deaf and Hard of Hearing callers should contact the Minnesota Relay Service at 800-627-3529 V/TTY or call 711 to be connected to a TTY.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

December 29, 2016

636661