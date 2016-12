Ordinances – CITY OF ROBBINSDALE

(Official Publication)

The following summaries of Ordinances Nos. 16-18 and 16-19 were approved for official publication:

The purpose of Ordinance 16-18 and 16-19 is to impose a franchise fee on those public utility companies that provide natural gas and electric services within the City of Robbinsdale.

ORDINANCE NO. 16-18

AN ORDINANCE IMPLEMENTING AN ELECTRIC SERVICE FRANCHISE FEE ON NORTHERN STATES POWER COMPANY, A MINNESOTA CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, FOR PROVIDING ELECTRIC ENERGY SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY OF ROBBINSDALE.

First Reading: Yeas:

Blonigan, Rogan, Selman, Backen, Mayor Murphy

Nays: None

Second Reading: Yeas:

Selman, Backen, Blonigan, Rogan, Mayor Murphy

Nays: None

ORDINANCE NO. 16-19

AN ORDINANCE IMPLEMENTING A GAS ENERGY FRANCHISE FEE ON CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP., d.b.a. CENTERPOINT ENERGY MINNESOTA GAS (CENTERPOINT ENERGY), f.k.a. CENTERPOINT ENERGY MINNEGASCO, A DIVISION OF CENTERPOINT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP., f.k.a. RELIANT ENERGY MINNEGASCO, A DIVISION OF RELIANT ENERGY RESOURCES CORP., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, FOR PROVIDING GAS ENERGY SERVICE WITHIN THE CITY OF ROBBINSDALE.

First Reading: Yeas:

Blonigan, Rogan, Selman, Backen, Mayor Murphy

Nays: None

Second Reading: Yeas:

Selman, Backen, Blonigan, Rogan, Mayor Murphy

Nays: None

Passed by the City Council this 20th day of December, 2016

By: /s/ Tom Marshall

City Clerk

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

December 29, 2016

