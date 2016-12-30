Column: 2016, farewell and good riddance?

Well, 2016, you threw me for a loop.

You brought challenges I never thought I would or could face. You brought great heartache. You brought out fights, tears and insecurities.

But you weren’t all bad. No, you also brought great joy. You brought renewed faith. You brought new, God-centered friends. You brought out smiles, laughter and confidence.

It is absurd to think so many polar opposites could occur in a mere 365 days, but they did.

And I am so much stronger for it.

Thank you, 2016, you were terrible and great.

I look forward to seeing what 2017 has in store.

For now, I will make my annual list of New Year’s resolutions:

• Volunteer more at my church

• Read the Bible

• Read more books that interest me

• Pray more

• Go outside my comfort zone to meet new people and experience new things

• Be more inclusive and accepting of others

• Do kind things for others – strangers, family and friends

• Find things that set my soul on fire and pursue them

• Forgive those who have wronged me

• Encourage and support those close to me

• Make time for me

• Show myself mercy when I fall short

• Lift myself up instead of tearing myself down

• Give every day to God

Of course, I cannot forget my ongoing challenges to drink more water, exercise regularly (or at all), cook more often, save more than I spend.

Oh dear, I’m overwhelmed already.

Happy New Year to all and may your resolutions last until February!

