TeamWomenMN meeting is Jan. 5 in Golden Valley

TeamWomenMN, a professional women’s organization encouraging and supporting women and helping them to reach their full potential, will host a meeting about professional development 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Golden Valley Country Club, 7001 Golden Valley Rd.

Laura Boyd, of Leadership Delta, will share how attendees can learn to recognize key moments in their lives and turn theose moments into opportunities to thrive.

Tickets are $15 for members and $30 for non members.

Those who pre-register can fill out a personality assessment online and receive the executive summary from that assessment the day of the event.

Info: teamwomenmn.org